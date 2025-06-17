Human connection, not code: West Michigan CEOs say right-brain leadership is the future of work

As artificial intelligence reshapes business operations across industries, two West Michigan CEOs are making the case that technology alone won’t determine tomorrow’s competitive edge; people will.
Rob Dwortz
In their new book, Right-Brain Justified: Scaling Cultures Through Unmistakable Leaders
, Mike Novakoski and Rob Dwortz offer a science-informed, experience-driven blueprint for leading with empathy, connection, and purpose. The book launched online in May.
The authors, who lead the firms, EV Construction
and Become Unmistakable
, respectively, contend that in a world increasingly reliant on data and automation, emotional intelligence and psychological safety will drive truly high-performing teams.
“The book highlights how we need to balance our technology-driven world by putting appropriate weight on relationships,” Novakoski says. “When we change the dynamic between managers and direct reports—the energy and focus we place on these connections—it can transform business in ways AI simply cannot.”
Through practical tools like their proprietary uMap platform and training programs now used in construction, banking, health care, and education, the authors help organizations close the gap between technical expertise and the need for human connection.
Going beyond AI
Become Unmistakable, the company Novakoski and Dwortz co-founded, grew out of their leadership experiences and the questions they kept receiving about culture and connection in the workplace. Their first collaboration started during the pandemic, an especially fitting time to champion human-centered practices in a disconnected world.
“AI has become the great equalizer,” Dwortz says. “Everyone now has access to the same technical capabilities. What’s missing, and what will set the best teams apart, is the ability to connect, build trust, and lead with intention.”
Surveys shared in the book show that more than 60% of managers are unaware of their employees’ personal lives, despite employees expressing a desire for deeper, more personalized connections at work. The authors argue that this mismatch between managerial assumptions and employee expectations can be bridged through right-brain leadership.
“Culture and creating relationships take time, effort, and repetitive action,” Novakoski says. “There’s no quick fix. But when leaders get intentional, it changes everything.”
The authors took part in a Q&A, doing a deep dive into the writing of the book and the response it received.
The Lakeshore: After years of collaboration, the two of you co-wrote Right-Brain Justified. What sparked this joint effort?
Mike Novakoski:
After I wrote my first book, Become Unmistakable
, people had even more questions about how we built culture at EV Construction. Rob and I were longtime friends and decided to launch Become Unmistakable as a way to answer those questions more broadly. This new book reflects the success stories and lessons from that journey.
Rob Dwortz:
We started the company in the middle of a global pandemic—a moment of intense disconnection. What we were offering was a path to reconnection, and the timing felt right.
TL: The title of your book refers to being “right-brain justified,” which isn’t a common term in business. Can you explain what that means in the context of leadership and why it’s important?
N:
While the brain isn’t literally split that way, the metaphor works. The left brain is about logic and data, great for boardrooms. But the right brain governs relationships and creativity, which are crucial for leadership.
D:
I default to left-brain thinking. I love Excel. But the right brain enables us to lead people effectively. It’s not one or the other; the key is knowing when to use each approach.
TL: In your experience working with executives and organizations, what are the biggest obstacles leaders face when trying to create connected, high-performing cultures?
N:
Too many companies focus on hiring outside talent to “fix” things. But culture thrives when we grow leaders from within. That requires training and intentional development.
D:
There’s a myth that people don’t want connection at work. That’s just wrong. People crave it, even in construction. The challenge is creating environments where people feel safe and valued.
TL: You mention neuroscience as a foundation of your approach. How does brain science play into leadership and cultural transformation?
N:
Think about the chemicals at play: dopamine, cortisol, oxytocin. If a manager sends a cryptic calendar invite, it might spike someone’s cortisol. We need to understand how psychological safety impacts the body.
TL: Skepticism is common when introducing new leadership models. Can you share a story of someone who initially resisted the approach but experienced a breakthrough?
D:
There’s a story in the book about Andy, a no-nonsense Marine who thought our program was “hug and tickle.” But after using the tools, his team’s perception of him soared. Some metrics improved by 600%. He even had breakthroughs in his personal life. That’s the power of connection.
TL: Writing a book often reveals new patterns or insights. What did you learn during the process that surprised you?
N:
We realized companies have two parallel tracks: the employee’s journey and the manager’s. Those paths must intersect through intentional conversations. That’s where the magic happens.
D:
I was surprised by how field teams—people often assumed to be uninterested—were among the most enthusiastic adopters.
TL: For leaders who are unsure where to start with culture change, what’s the one step you suggest they take first?
N:
It starts at the top. Don’t look for quick wins. Look for real, consistent connection.
TL: If readers walk away with just one takeaway from the book, what do you hope it is?
D:
Managers must learn who their people are, not just professionally, but personally. That’s how you unlock performance.
TL: This is your second book on the topic. What makes this one different, and why is it especially relevant now?
N:
The first book shared broad insights. This one distills what we’ve learned working with dozens of companies. It’s about scaling what works.
TL: Your uMap platform seems to be a key tool for helping leaders build connections. How does it work in practice?
N:
uMap helps managers align what the company needs with what each employee aspires to, both professionally and personally. It turns check-ins into meaningful conversations.
D:
Employees can share what matters to them—family, goals, even favorite quotes. It only takes 15 to 45 minutes and creates incredible insights for leaders who want to connect with intention.
Right-Brain Justified
is available on Amazon. To learn more about the authors’ work, visit BecomeUnmistakable.com
.