New program helps Michigan kids maximize physical activity in the classroom

Students at North Elementary School in Birch Run participate in an InPACT physical activity break. Ashley Brown

Students at North Elementary School in Birch Run participate in an InPACT physical activity break.

Students at North Elementary School in Birch Run participate in an InPACT physical activity break.

Students at North Elementary School in Birch Run participate in an InPACT physical activity break.

Students at North Elementary School in Birch Run participate in an InPACT physical activity break.

[email protected]