Things to do in January: Winter sports, exhibits, downtown fun and celebrating MLK's legacy

Snow and ice have never been so nice. January brings a fresh start to the new year and a fresh list of fun, exciting things to do along the Lakeshore that includes Winter sports, exhibits, downtown fun and celebrating the legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. This list of Ottawa, Allegan, and Muskegon county events for residents and visitors alike includes options for everyone, regardless of age, ability, or interest.
Muskegon Luge and Adventure Sports Park (Photo credit: MLASP)
Winter sports
Muskegon State Park
Open daily until 9:45 p.m. and lit at dusk.
Tickets and passes available.
Muskegon Luge and Adventure Sports Park, located in Muskegon State Park, has one of only four luge tracks in the United States. Participants can reach speeds up to 30 mph. There is also ice skating on 2 acres of an outdoor rink and a quarter-mile skating trail that winds through Muskegon State Park. There are 9 miles of cross-country ski trails and three trail systems for snowshoers.
Details: https://msports.org/
Jewelry Box exhibit
Through Feb. 20
Muskegon Museum of Art
Cost: Adult $10, Seniors (65+) $8, Students (17+ with school I.D) $6
Children and Museum members: Free
Detroit multimedia artist and metalsmith Tiff Massey creates art and jewelry pieces inspired by 1980s hip-hop fashion. The MMA’s Olthoff Gallery has been transformed into a shiny and jaw-dropping display of massive hip-hop jewelry, gold, and mirrors.
Details: https://muskegonartmuseum.org/exhibition/tiff-massey-jewelry-box/
Art-inspired miniature golf
Through May 22
Muskegon Museum of Art
Cost: Admission is free for members, $15 for non-members, $5 for children 17 and younger.
This indoor game of miniARTure Golf was inspired by artwork from the MMA’s permanent collection. Designed by staff, this nine-hole course will “take guests through a fun and challenging array of obstacles. Almost 250 feet of custom-designed greens with multi-levels, unique stunts, visual canals, volcanos, towering sculptures, mazes, tornados, snowdrifts, and more!” All ages are welcome; golf clubs and balls will be provided.
Details: https://muskegonartmuseum.org/exhibitions/
Downtown Holland's Meltdown Sale returns.
Meltdown Sale
Jan. 14-16
Downtown Holland
The Meltdown Sale is downtown Holland’s biggest sale of the (new) year. Merchants will be offering deep discounts on hundreds of items as they clear their shelves to make room for new merchandise after the holidays. Take advantage of Downtown Holland’s heated sidewalks, shop without a slip and save big.
Details: https://bit.ly/31EE5Iv
Holland Museum's 2019 MLK Celebration.
Celebrating MLK Day
Holland Museum
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Jan. 17
Free
Holland Museum will celebrate the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a free day, enjoy crafts in the Smithsonian Spark!Lab in addition to winter-themed STEAM activities. There will be a scavenger hunt looking for interesting facts about inventors of color.
Details: www.hollandmuseum.org
Snowshoe & Cross-Country Ski Biathlon
8 a.m. Jan. 22
Pigeon Creek Park
Cost: Entry fees are $45 per person, excluding ski and snowshoe rentals.
The Pigeon Creek Biathlon is for all skill levels are welcome to this fun, low-key snowshoe and cross-country ski biathlon. Proceeds support the work of the Parks Foundation in providing additional funding for the expansion and improvement of our parks, and nature education. Registration ends 9 p.m. on Jan. 19.
Details: https://bit.ly/3qacDvS
Grand Haven Winterfest
Jan. 27-30
Downtown Grand Haven
Admission is free
This longtime winter tradition features a variety of events, including Glowbowl, Sleepwalker Run, Bonfire Bash, Cardboard Sled Races, Family Dog Pull, Freeze 4 All ( Snow Volleyball), and a Ski & Snowboard Competition.
Details: https://visitgrandhaven.com/event/winterfest-2022/
Pianist May Phang
Hempy Keyboard Series
2 p.m. Jan. 30
Saugatuck Center for the Arts
Cost: Tickets are $22, free for students
Performance by pianist May Phang, whose debut CD, "Travels through Time," features works centered around Mark Twain’s satirical “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court.”
Details: https://saugatuck.com/events-listings/hempy-keyboard-series-concert-feat-may-phang/
