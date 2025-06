Julia Child exhibit draws food lovers from across West Michigan to Muskegon

The Muskegon Museum of Art’s new exhibit, Julia Child: A Recipe for Life, is on view through Sept. 1.

Bon Appétit! live cooking demos: June 19, July 17, Aug. 21 (1–2 p.m. and 6–7 p.m.)

A Delicious Cabaret at The Playhouse at White Lake: July 11–13

Super Saturday: Printmaking with fruit: July 12

Butter-making classes with The Cheese Lady: July 23 and Aug. 27

Julia Child birthday party and happy hour: Aug. 15

Muskegon Museum of Art The interactive Julia Child exhibit blends culinary history, community partnerships, and engaging events.

Muskegon Museum of Art The bathtub photo booth is inspired by Julia and Paul’s Valentine’s cards.