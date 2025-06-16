Julia Child exhibit draws food lovers from across West Michigan to Muskegon

Julia Child’s legacy is being served with a side of innovation this summer at the Muskegon Museum of Art
, where a nationally touring exhibition, Julia Child: A Recipe for Life,
opened June 5 and runs through Sept. 1.
Developed by Flying Fish Exhibits in collaboration with the Napa Valley Museum, the exhibition brings together immersive storytelling, historical artifacts, and community partnerships to explore how Child revolutionized home cooking and empowered Americans to pursue joy through food.
Visitors are invited to step into a full-scale replica of The French Chef
TV studio, explore artifacts from Child’s personal life and culinary career, and engage in hands-on activities that blend education with entertainment. The exhibit also features never-before-seen letters, kitchen tools, and photography by Child’s husband, Paul.
“Julia’s example still inspires individuals to learn to cook, pursue their dreams, and make our food more delicious and sustainable,” says Todd Schulkin, executive director of The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts. “As one of the most comprehensive portraits of Julia’s story and legacy, Julia Child: A Recipe for Life
is not to be missed.”
The Muskegon Museum of Art, which recently expanded its exhibition capacity, is using the show as a platform to foster partnerships, including with the Culinary Institute of Michigan, and to attract new audiences with creative programming, ranging from live cooking demos to birthday parties. The museum also is seeking to leverage cultural icons to attract the community to nationally recognized art experiences.
Upcoming Event Highlights
- Bon Appétit! live cooking demos: June 19, July 17, Aug. 21 (1–2 p.m. and 6–7 p.m.)
- A Delicious Cabaret at The Playhouse at White Lake: July 11–13
- Super Saturday: Printmaking with fruit: July 12
- Butter-making classes with The Cheese Lady: July 23 and Aug. 27
- Julia Child birthday party and happy hour: Aug. 15
For full event details, visit muskegonartmuseum.org
. The exhibition is locally presented by Mike & Kay Olthoff and supported by DTE Energy, Hines Corp., and other community sponsors.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for members, and $2 for children under 17. Admission includes access to all current exhibitions.
The Lakeshore connected with Kristina Broughton, director of marketing for the Muskegon Museum of Art, to learn more about the work behind the exhibit.
The Lakeshore: What is it about Julia Child that still makes people smile, and how does this exhibition help us see the woman behind the whisk?
Kristina Broughton:
Julia Child had a unique and quirky personality that brought humor and charm to national television. She didn’t just instruct viewers on how to make delicious French cuisine – she made it approachable and fun. This exhibition shares how she became an American culinary icon, including behind-the-scenes moments, her time in the OSS, her travels, and more.
TL: How did the Muskegon Museum of Art land this deliciously fun national exhibit, and what made it a must-have for the community?
KB:
We look for themes that resonate locally but also offer something new. This exhibit came from the same group that produced Dressing the Abbey,
which was very successful here. With our new space, we can host large-scale exhibitions usually found in big cities. That’s a win for Muskegon.
Muskegon Museum of ArtThe bathtub photo booth is inspired by Julia and Paul’s Valentine’s cards.
TL: There’s so much to explore, from vintage cameras to butter making. What’s your personal favorite part of the exhibition?
KB:
The bathtub photo booth! It’s inspired by Valentine’s Day cards Julia and her husband Paul used to send. It’s unexpected in a food exhibit, but it really shows her off-screen personality.
TL: The event lineup is packed with demos, activities, and even birthday cake. How did you decide what to include?
KB:
We wanted this to be a true community experience. Partnering with local organizations like the Culinary Institute of Michigan made perfect sense. And since Julia’s birthday falls during the exhibit, it only made sense to celebrate it in style.
TL: On a scale from casual kitchen dabbler to full-on Bon Appétit superfan, how would you describe yourself? What do you hope visitors take away?
KB:
I grew up with The French Chef
reruns in the background. I’m not from the generation that experienced Julia’s TV heyday, but I appreciate the accessibility she brought to fine cooking. I hope visitors leave with joy from the nostalgia, and a little inspiration from her fearless approach to life.
Photos courtesy of the Muskegon Museum of Art
