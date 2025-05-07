KDL expands summer services with free meals, pantry access

For thousands of families across West Michigan, summer at the library means more than borrowing books. It’s also a guarantee of a free, nutritious meal, no questions asked.
Kent District Library
(KDL) is preparing for another season of participation in Gather 2 Grow summer food program, a program by Feeding America West Michigan
that provides shelf-stable meals to children when school is out of session. This year’s program runs from June 2 to Aug. 29 and has been expanded to meet increasing community needs.
“We’re excited to offer Gather 2 Grow again this summer, and this year it’s running a few more weeks than in the past to better serve families,” says Caleb Perkins, a community engagement librarian for KDL.
Across its 20 branches, KDL is increasingly evolving beyond its traditional role in literacy and learning. Programs like Gather 2 Grow and the Little Free Pantry at its Kentwood Branch reflect a broader shift among public libraries to serve as neighborhood anchors, offering essential resources in accessible, welcoming spaces.
Program growth is sign of community need
KDL joined the Gather 2 Grow initiative in 2019, distributing just over 2,200 meals in its first summer. Last year, that number rose to more than 23,000, a nearly tenfold increase that underscores both the growing need and the success of the program.
This summer, 14 KDL branches will offer meals, selected based on need as identified by Feeding America West Michigan. The KDL Bookmobile will also deliver meals to underserved areas.
“All the meals are shelf-stable and come pre-packed in bags,” Perkins says. “Many families take them home, but some branches also have patios or indoor spaces where kids can sit and eat.”
Meals are designed to meet nutritional guidelines and accommodate dietary restrictions. They are nut-free and include vegetarian and gluten-free options. Popular items include tortilla sandwiches, hummus, and turkey-and-cheese snack packs.
What sets Gather 2 Grow apart is its low barrier to access; no ID, paperwork, or registration is required.
“You get to know the regulars,” Perkins says. “This program gave us a wonderful opportunity to introduce people to all the other resources the library offers, from library cards to events for kids and adults.”
Changes added flexibility
Feeding America West Michigan originally sponsored the state-funded Meet Up and Eat Up program, which has long provided free meals to children during summer months. But over time, the food bank found limitations in the program’s structure.
“We realized that there were some challenges that made it hard for us to participate,” says Shay Kovacs, programs manager at Feeding America West Michigan. “So we decided to privately fund the program and make adjustments we felt were necessary to run it more effectively.”
The change allowed greater flexibility in partnerships and locations, including libraries, which Kovacs says are ideally situated for accessibility and trust.
“Libraries are on bus lines in the cities and walkable in rural areas,” she says. “They serve a diverse range of community members and are naturally embedded in the neighborhoods.”
In 2024, Feeding America West Michigan partnered with 34 library branches in 14 counties. This year, the number is expected to grow to 56 branches in 20 counties.
Meals are funded entirely through the food bank’s fundraising efforts, meaning libraries pay nothing to participate.
“Our goal is to make this program available to any library in our 40-county service area that wants to join,” she says. “But that depends on how much funding we can raise each year.”
The program does not aim to replace state efforts like Meet Up and Eat Up but to complement them, particularly in areas where the state program isn’t a good fit.
“In some communities, we even split the week. Schools serve meals three days, and we serve the other two,” Kovacs says.
Pantry staples
At KDL’s Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch, another form of food support is just inside the door.
A Little Free Pantry, maintained by the city of Kentwood, offers nonperishable food and household essentials to anyone who needs them—no forms, no questions. City staff regularly stock the shelves, which are supplemented by donations from library visitors and Feeding America West Michigan.
“Libraries serve such a broad range of community members,” says KDL Regional Manager Kiosha Jeltema. “It makes perfect sense to host the pantry here, where everyone feels welcome.”
The pantry is accessible during library hours, allowing patrons to discreetly take what they need. Jeltema says it’s a simple yet powerful way to meet everyday needs and build trust.
“It shows how small acts of care, like stocking a few cans of food, can create big impacts in building a stronger, more connected community,” she says.
Families can find more information, including pickup schedules and participating branches, at kdl.org/lunch
or on the Feeding America West Michigan website
.
Photos courtesy of KDL.
Literacy Matters is a series focused on the importance of knowledge, community resources seeking to remove barriers to access, and the value of our library systems to society. Literacy Matters is supported by Kent District Library.