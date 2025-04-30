'Knowledge to All': How the Grand Rapids Public Museum fosters belonging through education

Students at the GRPS' Museum School, located within the GRPM, test pilot technology in a friendly setting.

Special events provide GRPM visitors with an opportunity to connect with community leaders on various topics.

True to their mission since the very start, today's GRPM still is advancing "Knowledge to All" opportunities.

The GRPM is so much more than a passive repository of our area's culture.

The spirit of GRPM's community partnerships has expanded via their collaboration with East Kentwood's History teacher Matt Viesman.

Traditional pathways and modern roadways intersect via digital creativity.

“If you put those modalities together, you get the most amazing hands-on learning experience,” Ogren says. “Students have access to our archives, our artifacts, and our educators. It’s not just visiting history—it’s living inside it.”

The GRPM offers numerous hands-on educational opportunities throughout the museum.

Teachers, homeschoolers, and community organizers can check out Discovery Kits, which include five to ten artifacts and a curriculum. This initiative enhances curiosity within our community and provides educational opportunities beyond traditional settings. Additionally, GRPM has ventured into the digital realm, engaging a new audience through their devices, which have evolved from basic cell phones to multifunctional tools.

Dr. Stephanie Ogren, Vice President of Science & Education at GRPM.