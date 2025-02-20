VOICES OF YOUTH: Limited student accessibility hinders learning

For one month, Serenity Reece faced a challenge her ninth-grade peers easily conquered: getting to class. A broken elevator prevented Reece, now a senior, from accessing her classes. Because she uses a motorized chair, Reece relies heavily on working elevators to access classrooms on different floors of her school. The elevator malfunction significantly changed her learning experience.
“I had to sit in the media center for three of six classes and virtually join,” she says.
Reece left her previous school, Lee High School, due to accessibility issues. The school had two elevators, with one regularly under maintenance. Adding to her mobility challenges was construction from a school renovation that made her usual route unmanageable.
“The sidewalk was torn up due to construction and snow had piled up. I went outside one day and was stuck in the snow for over 10 minutes,” says Reece, whose mobility device is controlled by a joystick using her bare feet.
Being the only student using a chair adds challenges as Reece navigates school. Her extracurricular options are limited, and she cannot fully relate to her peers.
“Every year has brought complications,” she says.
On the days when getting to class is manageable, Reece still must navigate the emotional impact of having a disability in an able-bodied environment.
“My participation in physical education was always limited compared to other students, but it was an easy A,” she says. “It feels weird to just sit and watch — not being able to participate. I had to go off and do something else while my peers did physical activities.”
Advocating for students with disabilities
Photo by Tommy AllenLisa Hofman, retired Lee High School teacher.
Lisa Hofman, a retired Lee High School teacher, taught English to high school students for 21 years. She also spent four years working as a middle school special education paraprofessional, supporting students with disabilities in their classrooms. To help students succeed, Hofman adjusted her expectations to meet their abilities.
“When health concerns arise and students with disabilities are in the hospital for a long time it is important as a teacher to cut down on assignments and decide which ones can be exempted and which are important to make up,” she says.
She also recalls a class field trip where not having accessibility ruined a student’s experience.
“An accessible bus was not ordered in time and she was unable to go on the field trip with the rest of her class,” Hofman says. “It was really heartbreaking for her.”
Hofman also understands many teachers are limited.
“I think schools and teachers do work hard to support these students,” she says. “School staff have a lot of things to juggle and remember but accessibility concerns need to take a higher priority.”
Hofman emphasizes supporting disabled students and says not prioritizing disabled students can impact learning.
“Not being able to easily get to classes or not being able to take certain electives, because the rooms are inaccessible, decreases students' motivation and makes them feel isolated and not a part of the school community.”
A 2024 report from the Autism Alliance of Michigan
supports Hofman’s feelings that the state’s education system must expand accessibility. A survey by the organization received 900 answers from students and parents with experience in the special education system.
The report found
“51% of parents of K-12 students with disabilities disagreed that the school has the proper resources to support their child’s needs, with 21% saying they ‘strongly disagree.’”
The report shows how school accessibility is necessary to support student wellness and success.
“Those are barriers that need to be fixed and that can be fixed,” Hofman says. “Accessible buildings open the opportunity for people with disabilities to become a much more independent and involved member of a community, which is good not only for them but for all those around them.”
Photo by Tommy AllenSchool accessibility is necessary to support student wellness and success. And advocates are necessary for school accessibility.
What’s being done in Kent County
In Kent County, mobility issues are a concern for Nicolette Driggs, who is the accessibility consultant and the business development coordinator at Disability Advocates of Kent County
(DAKC). In addition to her role at DAKC, Driggs has worked in the medical field and with nonprofit organizations that serve people with disabilities.
Photo by Tommy AllenNicolette Driggs, accessibility consultant and the business development coordinator at Disability Advocates of Kent County (DAKC).
“Our built environment is still inaccessible for many individuals and there are not always transportation options for people with disabilities,” Driggs says. “Especially in outlying cities and rural communities.”
She learned from her grandmother that working alongside children with disabilities is more than just a job — it’s a commitment.
“Growing up, my grandma drove the special education bus for a public school,” Driggs says. “If I had a half day or no school, I would ride with her. From an early age, I was taught that disabilities are a part of the human condition.”
Driggs continued supporting children through her work in public schools and early childhood childcare, specializing in serving underrepresented children and families. Now that she is at DAKC, she focuses on disability education, accessibility advocacy and promoting services that support individuals with disabilities.
DAKC provides accessibility reviews, advocacy for policy change and ADA technical support
to its community. For those needing mobility assistance, DAKC offers occupational therapy (OT), plus services to help individuals modify their homes and secure necessary equipment to make daily life more efficient.
“By offering personalized support, such as benefits counseling, home modifications and transitions service guidance, DAKC ensures that individuals with disabilities can live independently and with dignity,” Driggs says.
DAKC supports Kent County youth transitioning to adulthood through Youth Transition Services. The program helps disabled youth ages 14 and up learn the life skills necessary for independent living. This includes workshops, one-on-one peer mentoring and tips on becoming employed.
While the DAKC accommodates disabled individuals and advocates for more accessible spaces, Driggs sees a bigger vision for the organization’s future.
“The goal is to build an environment that doesn't require accommodations for participation.”
Photo by Tommy AllenMazonnah Holiday
Mazonnah Holiday is 16 years old. She attends Northview High School in Grand Rapids. She is a part of a journalism class at her school. She’s an author and a writer, having her pieces in two published books.
