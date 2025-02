VOICES OF YOUTH: Limited student accessibility hinders learning

Photo by Tommy Allen Serenity Reece faces challenges her peers do not. A broken elevator in her freshman year prevented her from getting to class for an entire month.

Serenity Reece relies heavily on working elevators to access classrooms on different floors of her school. Photo by Tommy Allen Mazonnah Holiday Photo by Tommy Allen Serenity Reece faces challenges her peers do not. A broken elevator in her freshman year prevented her from getting to class for an entire month. Photo by Tommy Allen Lisa Hofman, retired Lee High School teacher. Photo by Tommy Allen School accessibility is necessary to support student wellness and success. And advocates are necessary for school accessibility. Photo by Tommy Allen Nicolette Driggs, accessibility consultant and the business development coordinator at Disability Advocates of Kent County (DAKC). Photo by Tommy Allen