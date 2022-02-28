March along the Lakeshore: Check out St. Patrick's Day fun, art exhibits and shopping

As winter passes the seasonal baton to spring, there’s lots to do along the Lakeshore, including St. Patrick's Day parades and Irish music performances, an exhibit of 19th-century art, an indoor market, and an opportunity for girlfriends to gather for food, fun, and fellowship. We hope this monthly column inspires you to get out and explore the Lakeshore communities across Allegan, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties. This list includes options for everyone, regardless of age, ability, or interest.
Winslow Homer exhibit
Through March 20
Muskegon Museum of Art, 296 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon
Cost: Adult $10; Seniors (65+) $8; Students (17+ with school I.D.), $6; Children 16 and younger, free; Museum members, free
A new exhibition, “Winslow Homer: Illustrating a Nation,” highlights one of the most significant American artists of the 19th century, famed for his dramatic depictions of people and nature. The exhibition features several of Homer’s best-known images, including “The Noon Recess,” “Snap the Whip,” “A Sharpshooter on Picket Duty,” and “The Dinner Horn,” a companion image to the MMA’s oil painting “Answering the Horn.”
Details: https://muskegonartmuseum.org/exhibitions/
Unruly Irish Session
March 1 and March 15, 7- 9 p.m.
Unruly Brewing Company, 360 W Western Ave, Muskegon
Free
Bring your musical instrument and join a “Trad Session” at Unruly Brewing. An Irish traditional music session (seisiún) is an informal collection of folks gathered together to play traditional Irish music. Unruly Brewing hosts Irish Trad sessions twice per month. Even if you don't play, you can still come and enjoy the music!
Details: Unruly Irish Session - Visit Muskegon
Nothin' but the Blues
March 4, 7:30 - 9:30 pm
Frauenthal Center, 425 W Western Ave STE 200, Muskegon
The Blues was the heart and soul of most forms of popular music throughout the 20th Century. This concert explores the music that started it all and pays tribute to the legends who sang their way into history, including Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday, Ma Rainey, Louis Armstrong, and more. Scott Speck conducts the West Michigan Symphony with guest vocalist Shayna Steele at the Frauenthal Center
Details: https://westmichigansymphony.org/events/nothin-but-the-blues/
Indoor Winter Market
First and third Saturday of March (March 5 and March 19), 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Holland Civic Center Place, 150 W. Eighth St., Holland
The Holland Farmers Market’s Indoor Winter Market returns to Holland Civic Center Place. More than 25 vendors provide a wide product assortment of fresh produce, specialty foods, and beverages, including greenhouse-grown fruits and vegetables, bread and other baked goods, honey and maple syrup, jams, meat, cheese spreads, and dog treats. Lemonjello’s serves coffee on-site for early-morning marketgoers. Bridge Cards, Double Up Food Bucks, and Market Bucks are accepted.
Details: http://www.hollandfarmersmarket.com/
Winter Farmers Market
Saturday, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Farmers Market, 242 W Western Ave, Muskegon
Did you know the Muskegon Farmers Market is the second-largest Farmers Market in the state of Michigan? And you can still shop it during the winter months! The vendors assemble in the warmth of “The Barn” and bring goodies ranging from fresh veggies, baked goods, gifts and a hot meal.
Details: https://www.muskegonfarmersmarket.com/
One of the cups in an exhbit at the Muskegon Museum of Art.
Ceramic exhibition
March 3–17
Muskegon Museum of Art, 296 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon
A new invitational ceramic exhibition, “Cups,” brings together some of the top ceramic artists in the United States to showcase and sell their unique handmade cups and other drinking vessels. The exhibition challenged artists to merge form and function in various sizes, shapes, and designs to create cups that the public can purchase for use or display as artwork in their homes.
Details: muskegonartmuseum.org/event/cups/
Celtic Music
March 3, 6-7 p.m.
Hackley Library, 316 W Webster Ave, Muskegon
Free
With this after-hours music performance at Hackley Public Library, get ready to tap your toes! Uneven Ground ushers in “Irish American” month with a night of vibrant and traditional Celtic music. Blending talented vocals and lively instrumentals, Uneven Ground gives their audience a unique and engaging performance to remember. Free
Details: Uneven Ground - Celtic Music - Hackley Public Library (hackleylibrary.org)
During Girlfriends Weekend, women are invited to celebrate their friendships as they shop, wine, dine, and indulge in Downtown Holland.
Girlfriends Weekend
March 4–6
Downtown Holland
During this three-day event, women are invited to celebrate their friendships as they shop, wine, dine, and indulge in Downtown Holland. Registration for the event is $45 per person, which includes a swag bag stuffed with goodies, a coupon book full of savings to Downtown Holland shops and restaurants, fun hands-on activities and classes at participating merchants, the chance to win great giveaways, live music, and more.
Advance registration is at www.girlfriendsweekend.org
We Banjo 3
March 8, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 N Mears Ave, Whitehall
We Banjo 3 are the fast-rising touring darlings comprised of two sets of brothers, Enda & Fergal Scahill and Martin & David Howley. The Galway, Ireland, and Nashville-based quartet seamlessly converge the shared and varied traditions of Americana, Bluegrass, and Celtic music with pop-sensible songcraft to create a truly unique and gratifying signature sound.
Details: The Playhouse at White Lake, the Historic Theatre in Whitehall, Michigan—The Spring 2022 Season
This indoor game of miniARTure Golf was inspired by artwork from the MMA's permanent collection..
Art-inspired Miniature Golf
Through May 22
Muskegon Museum of Art
Cost: Admission is free for members; $15 for non-members; $5 for children 17 and younger
This indoor game of MiniARTure Golf was inspired by artwork from the MMA’s permanent collection. Designed by staff, this nine-hole course will “take guests through a fun and challenging array of obstacles. Almost 250 feet of custom-designed greens with multi-levels, unique stunts, visual canals, volcanos, towering sculptures, mazes, tornados, snowdrifts, and more.” All ages are welcome; golf clubs and balls will be provided.
Details: https://muskegonartmuseum.org/exhibitions/
Alley Door Club – Brena
March 11, 7- 10 p.m.
Frauenthal Center, 425 W Western Ave STE 200, Muskegon
The Alley Door Club at the Frauenthal Center is kicking off its 16th season, featuring live music from popular West Michigan bands in the Ballroom on the 3rd floor of the Hilt Building. These unique concerts are complete with dancing and a full cash bar. Arrive early for happy hour ($1 off all drinks)!
https://frauenthal.org/event/alley-door-club-brena-2/
Michigan Makers Market
March 12, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 W Western Ave, Muskegon
The Michigan Makers Market is an indoor shopping event featuring 80-100 craft and fine art exhibitors, highlighting products that are handcrafted in our magnificent state of Michigan. This first annual winter market takes place at the Convention Center in the heart of Downtown Muskegon and is a production of the Lakeshore Art Festival. Join us for a fun day out and to support talented local artisans!
Details: Home | Michigan Makers Market
Jazz concert
March 12, 7:30 - 9:30 p.m.
The Block, 360 W Western Ave 2nd floor, Muskegon
Tim Froncek and TC Friends
will be joined by four great musicians from Traverse City to bring you swingin’ jazz at its best. The quintet will feature sax players Bill and Laurie Sears, legendary pianist Bob James and bassist Jack Dryden—along with West Michigan’s favorite jazz drummer!
Details: https://theblockwestmichigan.org/events/tim-froncek-and-tc-friends/
Run Muskegon Shamrock Shuffle 5k
March 12, 9-10 a.m.
Downtown Muskegon
Saturday morning gets a “running” start at 9 a.m. with Run Muskegon’s Shamrock Shuffle, this festive 5K encourages participants to dress for the holiday - and awards prizes for the best costumes.
Details: Run Muskegon's Shamrock Shuffle 5K 2022: The Mart Dock (runsignup.com)
Go Green! Scavenger Hunt
March 12, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Downtown Muskegon
Free
The second annual Go Green! Scavenger Hunt is presented by Michigan State University and Muskegon 4-H. This free event will have individuals or teams searching the downtown Muskegon area to complete various missions. Missions may be trivia, photo or video, or riddle based and will some Irish history related to Muskegon. This scavenger hunt uses a free, downloadable app called GooseChase.
Details: Event Summary for Go Green! Scavenger Hunt | ANR Events Management System (msu.edu)
St. Paddy’s Day Celebration
March 12, 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Unruly Brewing Company, 360 W Western Ave, Muskegon
Free
The craic begins at 9 a.m. for “St. Patrick’s Parade Pre-Party”. Throughout the day there will be an Irish DJ keeping the spirit going and live performances from Mona Shores Fiddlers, Ardan Academy of Irish Dancers, Leprecons, O’Malley’s Cousin and The Barley Saints.
Details: Unruly St. Paddy’s Day Celebration - Visit Muskegon
Green Eggs and Ham
March 12, 10-11 a.m.
Greater Muskegon Woman’s Club, 280 W Webster Ave, Muskegon
Take the wee ones for a Green Eggs & Ham Breakfast at the Greater Muskegon Woman’s Club! The ladies are celebrating Reading Month, Dr. Seuss’ birthday and the whole green theme with a delicious breakfast that includes a free Dr. Seuss book and visit from a Dr. Seuss’ character. And you’ll be finished in time for the St. Patrick’s parade right out their back door.
Details: Green Eggs & Ham - Greater Muskegon Woman's Club (muskegonwomansclub.org)
Muskegon St. Patrick's Day Parade
March 12 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Downtown Muskegon
Free but donation for food pantry requested
The Annual Muskegon St. Patrick’s Day Parade, presented by the Greater Muskegon Jaycees is a fun, family-oriented parade. Marching down Clay St. between 4th and Jefferson in Downtown Muskegon this St Patricks’ Day celebration is also a great cause! Entry fees to participate in the parade are non-perishable food and pantry items – and spectators are encouraged to bring them too! The Jaycees will push shopping carts along the parade route collecting the items. Everything collected during the parade will be donated the local food pantry. So grab some canned goods and get gussied up in your green garb! Watch the floats, marching bands, dogs, live music, catch some candy and cheer for the grand Marshall. Free
Details: https://www.jcimuskegon.org/theparade
Shamrockin' In Your Shanty!
March 12 12 - 4 p.m.
Western Ave in Downtown Muskegon
Free
Celebrate St. Paddy's Day in downtown Muskegon by bringing your own “shanty” to the social district (ice shanty, small pop up tent or just seating)! Spend the day drinking and eating with your friends on Western Ave. You cannot bring your own alcohol to this event but you can enjoy social district drinks in your shanty from participating establishments.
Details: Shamrockin' In Your Shanty! | Facebook
Live Outdoor Music Presented by Michigan Irish Music Festival
March 12, 12:15 pm - 4 pm
Olthoff Stage, Downtown Muskegon
MIMF brings Enda Reilly and Crossbow to the outdoor performance stage in downtown Muskegon. Dublin-born Enda Reilly is a singer/songwriter with lots of credentials. His song "All Along the Wild Atlantic Way," co-written and performed by Aoife Scott, went to #1 in Ireland. Enda has also won the prestigious IMRO Christie Hennessy Songwriting Competition. Michigan Irish Music Fest favorite Crossbow is a casual jam session that have emerged as one of West Michigan's most popular and most exciting Celtic groups. Apparent from the moment they hit the stage
The Holland Museum
Author's Night
March 14, 4-7 p.m.
Holland Museum, 31 West 10th St, Holland
Cost: Free
A family program celebrating March Reading Month and stories of inclusion and diverse cultures. Hear half-hour readings by area authors, take part in crafts in the galleries, make creative inventions in Spark!Lab. Guests are encouraged to donate books about world cultures, diversity, equity, and inclusion, which will be given to kids at the summer Meet Up and Eat Up program.
Details:https://hollandmuseum.org/event/authors-night-family-program/?event_date=2022-03-14
Two photographs featured in
Native Americans exhibit
Through June 20
Holland Museum, 31 West 10th St, Holland
The exhibit, Contemporary Portraits of Native Americans by James Cook, features 25 color photographs that explore the varied lives of modern-day Native Americans--stories of family, tradition, and resilience.
John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band
March 25, 7- 9 p.m.
Muskegon Museum of Art, 296 W Webster Ave, Muskegon
John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band (J2B2) is an all-star bluegrass supergroup that will delivering bluegrass like no one has ever heard it before. The group features four legendary, award-winning musicians, John Jorgenson on acoustic guitar, mandolin, and vocals; Herb Pedersen on banjo, acoustic guitar and vocals; Mark Fain on bass; and Patrick Sauber on acoustic guitar and vocals.
Details: https://muskegonartmuseum.org/j2b2-john-jorgenson-bluegrass-band-at-the-muskegon-museum-of-art-march-25/
The Alley Door Club
March 25, 7-10 p.m.
Frauenthal Center, 425 W Western Ave STE 200, Muskegon
The Alley Door Club at the Frauenthal Center is kicking off their 16th season! Featuring live music from popular West Michigan bands in the Ballroom on the 3rd floor of the Hilt Building. These unique concerts are complete with dancing and a full cash bar. Arrive early for happy hour ($1 off all drinks)!
Details: https://frauenthal.org/event/alley-door-club-flexadecibel/
L'Dor V'Dor: Generations of Muskegon's Jewish Community
Through April 23
Lakeshore Museum Center, 430 W Clay Ave, Muskegon
This exhibit celebrates the history of Jews in Muskegon, exemplified by Congregation B’nai Israel, which was founded in 1888. Learn about Judaism Congregation B’nai Israel by exploring three major elements of Judaism in daily life: education, religious practice, and family.
Details: https://lakeshoremuseum.org/event/ldor-vdor-generations-of-muskegons-jewish-community/
