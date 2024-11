Giving the gift of time and healthy meals

Courtesy Meals on Wheels Western Michigan A dedicated volunteer transports coolers of Home Delivered Meals into their vehicle for delivery.

Courtesy Meals on Wheels Western Michigan Sharing a laugh with coworkers, a volunteer plates meals for Meals on Wheels Western Michigan's Home Delivered Meal program.

Courtesy Meals on Wheels Western Michigan A group of volunteers carefully plate Meals on Wheels Western Michigan's Beef & Broccoli meal, featured in the Fall Choice menu.

Courtesy Meals on Wheels Western Michigan A group of passionate volunteers works in tandem to prepare for guests' arrival at MOWWM's More Than a Meal Luncheon.