Giving the gift of time and healthy meals

Tim Smith has been volunteering three days a week at Meals on Wheels Western Michigan
since July 2021.
“I have had the same route of 20 to 30 clients that I deliver meals to three days a week,” Smith says. “I have worked in the kitchen making meatloaf, assembling E-boxes (boxes of shelf stable foods like soup and pasta), I have delivered E-boxes, I have been a volunteer at three ‘March for Meals’
fun runs, and volunteered to work the annual ‘More Than a Meal’
fundraiser dinners.”
Courtesy Meals on Wheels Western MichiganA dedicated volunteer transports coolers of Home Delivered Meals into their vehicle for delivery.
Not only does volunteering at Meals on Wheels give Smith an opportunity to help folks and give back to the community, but it also gives him a regular schedule, and he enjoys working with the other volunteers and clients.
“Over the past three-plus years, the clients that I deliver to have become almost part of my extended family,” says Smith. “While clients come and go, I have over a dozen that I have been delivering to since the day I started meal deliveries. I know what's going on in their lives, how they are doing, I do little chores for them occasionally, and they always ask about my family and vacations.”
Claire Eady, who has a regular Monday morning route and has been volunteering for about two years, also enjoys interacting with the clients and staff.
“The (clients) are kind and interesting to engage with,” she says. “I like helping where I can. The staff at Meals on Wheels is fantastic—always efficient and friendly. I take away the feeling of joy every Monday. I really love doing the job and especially love seeing the smiles on the clients’ faces and learning more about them and their lives.”
Courtesy Meals on Wheels Western MichiganSharing a laugh with coworkers, a volunteer plates meals for Meals on Wheels Western Michigan's Home Delivered Meal program.
Supporting seniors
Meals on Wheels is dedicated to encouraging senior independence by providing essential meals and nutrition services.
“Our volunteers and staff deliver balanced meals, perform safety checks, provide access to groceries, and greet each client with a smile,” says Hailey Dard, marketing coordinator. “Through our three core programs—Home-Delivered Meals
, Community Dining Sites
, and the Senior Pantry Program
—we proudly serve nearly 6,000 seniors across Kent and Allegan counties.”
The Home Delivered Meals program is designed to support homebound seniors by delivering nutritious meals to their doors, along with a friendly visit to brighten their day. Each meal is crafted in the Grandville kitchen by the organization’s executive chef, working alongside a registered dietitian to ensure balanced and flavorful nutrition.
“This program offers more than just meals—it brings a sense of connection and independence to seniors, as our volunteers and staff check in on their well-being with each delivery,” says Kayla Herold, volunteer manager.
Courtesy Meals on Wheels Western MichiganA group of volunteers carefully plate Meals on Wheels Western Michigan's Beef & Broccoli meal, featured in the Fall Choice menu.
Creating a nutritional, social community
Meals on Wheels operates 14 community dining sites throughout Kent and Allegan counties, where seniors can enjoy nutritious, hot meals served cafeteria-style during lunch hours. These sites foster a warm, social atmosphere, encouraging visitors to connect with others over a shared meal. Each location offers a monthly menu crafted to reflect cultural preferences and the particular tastes and needs of each community.
The Senior Pantry Program offers seniors a space to access nutritious groceries. Eligible seniors can shop for meats, vegetables, fruits, grains, and more, selecting items that suit their tastes and dietary needs.
“To make our services even more accessible, we also operate mobile pantries, bringing essential groceries to convenient locations so that seniors can shop closer to home,” Dard says.
Meals on Wheels hosts three large fundraising events and regular volunteer opportunities throughout the year, including March for Meals Community Walk and 5k, More Than a Meal Luncheon, and Chef’s Specialty
. All proceeds from these events help keep the organization’s programs running.
Courtesy Meals on Wheels Western MichiganA group of passionate volunteers works in tandem to prepare for guests' arrival at MOWWM's More Than a Meal Luncheon.
“In November and December, we will have three holiday delivery days, ensuring our Home-Delivered Meal clients receive their meals ahead of our holiday closures,” shares Herold. “These dates are Nov. 26, Dec. 19, and Dec. 31. In addition to these events that require volunteer help, we also have smaller events throughout the year where we call on volunteers for help, along with our day-to-day volunteer needs.”
Volunteer needs
Meals on Wheels is looking for groups of volunteers to help plate meals Monday through Thursdays from 9-11 a.m. and Fridays from 9 am -12 pm. Those who would like to come in individually or with one or two other people can volunteer on Fridays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
“Volunteers are important because they are our biggest advocates,” says Herold. “With their help, we not only deliver, plate and serve meals, but our organization’s mission also gets pushed out into the community. We look for individuals and groups who have a passion for service and will spread the word about our mission. Our commitments range from one-time volunteers to weekly, monthly, or biweekly. We want volunteering to fit into your schedule.”
Volunteers are also needed to help in the organization’s kitchen on weekdays, performing tasks such as prepping food, scooping meatloaf, and helping at 14 Community Dining Sites across Kent and Allegan Counties. The schedule is flexible.
Those who are interested in early morning shifts can join the pack table weekdays from 7-8:30 a.m. to package meals and prepare them for delivery.
“If you are looking for a way to give back to the community and meet some very nice and interesting folks that are hungry for companionship, please consider volunteering at West Michigan Meals on Wheels,” Smith says.
To learn more about being a volunteer or complete the volunteer application
, visit Meals on Wheels West Michigan’s website
.