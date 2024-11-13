Giving the gift of time and healthy meals

A MOWWM volunteer assists a local chef in serving his winning recipe at MOWWM's Chef's Specialty fundraiser. Courtesy Meals on Wheels Western Michigan

A dedicated volunteer transports coolers of Home Delivered Meals into their vehicle for delivery. Courtesy Meals on Wheels Western Michigan

A group of passionate volunteers works in tandem to prepare for guests' arrival at MOWWM's More Than a Meal Luncheon. Courtesy Meals on Wheels Western Michigan

Volunteers working together to check participants in at MOWWM's March for Meals Community Walk and 5k. Courtesy Meals on Wheels Western Michigan

A volunteer loads coolers into his truck, preparing for meal deliveries. Courtesy Meals on Wheels Western Michigan

Sharing a laugh with coworkers, a volunteer plates meals for Meals on Wheels Western Michigan's Home Delivered Meal program. Courtesy Meals on Wheels Western Michigan

A team of volunteers works together to plate meals for seniors who receive MOWWM's Home Delivered Meals. Courtesy Meals on Wheels Western Michigan

A group of volunteers carefully plate Meals on Wheels Western Michigan's Beef & Broccoli meal, featured in the Fall Choice menu. Courtesy Meals on Wheels Western Michigan

A delighted client receives her Meals on Wheels Western Michigan delivery. Courtesy Meals on Wheels Western Michigan

Courtesy Meals on Wheels Western Michigan A dedicated volunteer transports coolers of Home Delivered Meals into their vehicle for delivery.

Courtesy Meals on Wheels Western Michigan Sharing a laugh with coworkers, a volunteer plates meals for Meals on Wheels Western Michigan's Home Delivered Meal program.

Courtesy Meals on Wheels Western Michigan A group of volunteers carefully plate Meals on Wheels Western Michigan's Beef & Broccoli meal, featured in the Fall Choice menu.

Courtesy Meals on Wheels Western Michigan A group of passionate volunteers works in tandem to prepare for guests' arrival at MOWWM's More Than a Meal Luncheon.