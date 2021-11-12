PODCAST: Can COVID help us close gaps in Michigan's food supply chain?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a dramatic effect on food insecurity and food systems. According to an estimate by Northwestern University, the pandemic more than doubled food insecurity in America, affecting nearly a quarter of all U.S. households last year. Here in Michigan, one and a quarter million people have received expanded emergency food assistance benefits during the pandemic. The pandemic opened many Michiganders' eyes to food supply chain issues they'd never considered before. And while the darkest days of COVID-prompted food insecurity may be behind us, major gaps in Michigan's food system remain.
On this week's episode, we sat down with Meghan McDermott, director of programs at Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities
, to discuss how we can draw from COVID's lessons to continue strengthening Michigan's food system in the long run. Meghan has helped spearhead multiple programs to address food insecurity in Northwest Michigan during the pandemic. We talked about the massive challenges COVID created for Northwest Michigan residents and farmers, and how we all can help to build a stronger, healthier food system in Michigan.
Michigan's State of Health is a spinoff of the State of Health series of feature stories, which you can read here
. Michigan's State of Health is produced by Issue Media Group
and made possible through the support of the Michigan Health Endowment Fund
.
