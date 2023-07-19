PODCAST: Inside the rapidly expanding field of dementia research

Dr. Hank Paulson is a neurologist at University of Michigan Health and director of the Michigan Alzheimer’s Disease Center.
One of the most frustrating and scary things about dementia is that we still know breathtakingly little about it. Research has revealed many clues – but not enough definitive answers – about what causes dementia and exactly how it acts upon the brain. And, of course, there's still no cure for any form of dementia.
However, the medical community in Michigan, as in the rest of the U.S., is currently working at unprecedented speed to better understand how dementia works and treat it. Massive federal investment in dementia research is helping researchers investigate the pathology behind dementia, the most effective ways to reduce dementia symptoms, and even ways to potentially identify dementia risk before symptoms develop. As we continue our second season of Michigan's State of Health, we'll introduce you to Michigan medical professionals who are on the frontlines of this rapidly evolving field of study. You can listen to the episode in the widget below.
Michigan's State of Health is a spinoff of the State of Health series of feature stories, which you can read here
. Michigan's State of Health is produced by Issue Media Group
and made possible through the support of the Michigan Health Endowment Fund
.
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.