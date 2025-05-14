'No dream is too big’: A family’s journey from Vietnam to the U.S.

This article is part of Rapid Growth's Voices of Youth series, which features content created by Kent County youth with support from Rapid Growth staff.
My grandparents, Quang and Phuong Tran, are the foundation of our family, helping us stay connected when life was uncertain and helping to shape who we are today.
Quang and Phượng Tran’s life began in Bắc Ninh, North Vietnam. They grew up surrounded by war and fear, and in 1954, they made the brave decision to move south to Saigon to find safety.
Courtesy of Amberly NguyenAmberly Nguyen's family in a photo taken in Vietnam prior to the war.
There, they built a family with 10 children — even though the uncertainty of war lingered outside their door. When the Vietnam War ended and the North took over the South in 1975, they lost almost everything — their jobs, their security, and their home.
They tried to escape by boat, but missed their chance. So they stayed, surviving by running a small business and farming just to feed their family.
In 1980, they made a heartbreaking decision — to send their 13-year-old son, my uncle Manh, to America alone, hoping he could build a future for them.
Courtesy of Amberly NguyenAmberly Nguyen's grandparents visiting Mackinac Island decades ago.
It took 14 long years, but finally, in 1994, Manh sponsored his parents and three siblings, including my mother, Anh Tran, who was 17 at the time, to come to the United States. They first settled in California, but soon found a stronger community in Grand Rapids, thanks to Nguyet-Anh (Anh) Tran and her family, who helped them find jobs and settle here.
Building a new life
In West Michigan, life wasn’t easy, but Quang and Phượng found hope again. Quang worked in manufacturing, and they both became active in the local Vietnamese Catholic community.
Together with other refugees, they helped purchase Our Lady of La Vang Church, giving Vietnamese families a place to worship, gather, and feel at home. Even with language barriers and only a small Vietnamese population for support, faith and family helped them build a new life. Over the years, they welcomed more children and grandchildren to America, creating a legacy rooted in love, resilience, and service to others.
Courtesy of Amberly NguyenAmberly Nguyen's grandparents pose in front of the statue of President Gerald R. Ford.
Hearing their story taught me more than I ever expected. I joined this project and the Asian Student Union at my high school because I wanted to understand where I came from — not just the traditions or language, but the sacrifices that were made so that I could stand here today.
What moved me most was when my mom told me about my grandpa studying day and night for his U.S. citizenship test. He failed the first time. But instead of giving up, he worked even harder the second time and passed in 2000 — standing proudly with tears in his eyes as he became an American citizen.
That moment wasn’t just about paperwork; it was about everything they had overcome to be here.
Their story makes me realize how deeply rooted my family’s strength is. It’s easy to forget, growing up here, that my family’s journey to America was not guaranteed.
Courtesy of Amberly NguyenA collage of photos of Amberly Nguyen's grandparents over the years.
They risked everything to create opportunities for future generations — including me. Their resilience helps me understand what it means to be American — it’s not just about where you were born, but about the courage to hope, to build, and to give back to the community around you.
Because of them, I dream of carrying on their legacy by pursuing my education, contributing to my community, and making sure that family always remains at the center of my life.
I hope to pursue work in the medical field to honor my grandpa and aunts' battles with bone and pancreatic cancer, using my career to make a tangible difference in the lives of patients and families facing similar challenges. This is a way to channel personal experiences into compassion-driven care and meaningful impact.
Their journey reminds me that no dream is too big when it’s fueled by love and determination.
Photo of Amberly Nguyen by Tommy Allen and family photos courtesy of Amberly Nguyen
Amberly Nguyen, a junior at East Kentwood High School, took part in GR Stories, a partnership between Kentwood Public Schools and the Grand Rapids Public Museum. In their U.S. History class, students explore how Vietnamese Americans shaped West Michigan by interviewing family members who arrived after the fall of Saigon. Their stories offer personal insights into national history, highlight the impact of the 1980 Refugee Act, and serve as primary sources for future students.
