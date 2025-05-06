Partnership empowers youth with disabilities through employment access

Beyond 26 Executive Director Dirk Bakhuyzen visiting his son, Will, at Weller Truck Parts.

Will Dirk Bakhuyzen, and his co-worker, Nick, work in maintenance at Weller Truck Parts in Wyoming. Tommy Allen

Co-workers Nick and Will collaborate beautifully at Weller Truck Parts in Wyoming. Tommy Allen

Will Dirk Bakhuyzen, and his co-worker, Nick, on the job at Weller Truck Parts in Wyoming. Tommy Allen

Will Dirk Bakhuyzen fist-bumps his co-workers.Nick and CJ at Weller Truck Parts. Tommy Allen

Nick, and his co-worker, Will Dirk Bakhuyzen, work in the maintenance department at Weller Truck Parts in Wyoming. Tommy Allen

Tommy Allen Will Dirk Bakhuyzen, and his co-worker, Nick, on the job at Weller Truck Parts in Wyoming.

Tommy Allen Co-workers Nick and Will collaborate beautifully at Weller Truck Parts in Wyoming.

Tommy Allen Will Dirk Bakhuyzen fist-bumps his co-workers.Nick and CJ at Weller Truck Parts.

Tommy Allen Will Dirk Bakhuyzen, and his co-worker, Nick, work in maintenance at Weller Truck Parts in Wyoming.

Beyond 26 Executive Director Dirk Bakhuyzen visiting his son, Will, at Weller Truck Parts.