Photographer explores Muskegon’s drag community for zine, ArtPrize project

Pat ApPaul's latest work is "Soverign," a photo zine and ArtPrize entry documenting drag in Muskegon. Photo by Pat ApPaul

Photo by Pat ApPaul Pat ApPaul's images present drag as not only a creative expression of self, but a diverse community of Americans of all colors, genders, sexualities, and backgrounds.

Photo by Pat ApPaul Much of Pat ApPaul's work focuses on the marginalized.

Photo by Pat ApPaul Pat ApPaul has been awarded an artist seed grant to turn “Sovereign” into a large-scale exhibition that will be hosted at Envivo Church in Grand Rapids during ArtPrize in September.