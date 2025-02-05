Published Together: 10 transformative projects to love that are shaping Grand Rapids’ future

Looking beyond the headlines to explore the challenges, collaborations, and solutions propelling West Michigan forward.
When we introduced Published Together, our aim was clear: to amplify community voices via engaging storytelling. Jeff Hill, an early figure at Rapid Growth Media, infuses his trademark clarity and insight into this new piece — an Axios-influenced style perfect for examining 10 transformative projects to love that are influencing Grand Rapids.
In a world brimming with intricate challenges, engaging through clear and concise reporting proves to be highly effective. Jeff penetrates the noise, delivering a straightforward roadmap of the developments reshaping our city — from revitalizing the Grand River to enhancing access to affordable housing.
This piece isn’t just about what’s happening — it’s about what’s possible. We hope these projects inspire a love for what is occurring here in West Michigan, and for those who are curious, we invite you to stay connected to our work. Above all, Published Together exists to ensure these conversations continue beyond the page.
- Tommy Allen, Publisher
1. Restoring the Rapids: The Grand River’s Second Act
Challenge:
Decades of environmental degradation and urban development.
Solution:
After a $400 million Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) separation project, attention now turns to restoring the rapids in the Grand River, reconnecting the city to its namesake, and promoting ecological health. Work is seeking to begin in July of 2025.
Impact:
How will this restoration balance recreation, conservation, and economic growth?
Until the late 1960s, Grand Rapids dumped 12.6 billion gallons of raw sewage into the Grand River yearly (because they had to; there was nowhere else to go). That’s BILLIONS of gallons. Gross. That was because sanitary and storm sewers had traditionally been combined in cities throughout the country in the early 20th Century. The CSO separation project changed the river dramatically for the better. What does the future of Michigan’s largest river and Grand Rapids’ most extensive recreational amenity look like?
2. Equity in Action: Women- and Minority-Owned Business Investments
Challenge:
Ensuring inclusive economic growth in large-scale developments.
Solution:
The Three Tower Project’s $50 million commitment to women- and minority-owned businesses sets a precedent for equitable urban development.
Impact:
Injecting energy into minority- and women-owned businesses could have positive ripple effects for future generations.
One area that Grand Rapids seeks to improve is the historical economic disadvantages in different communities. Another is a shortage of business support for people of color and women. A new privately driven project
along the riverfront is one example of a way for companies to partner with the city to impact these initiatives positively.
Courtesy city of Grand RapidsGrand Rapids new biodigester.
3. Greening Grand Rapids: Energy and Climate Leadership
Challenge:
Transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy in a region reliant on traditional industries.
Solution:
Municipal renewable energy goals, bio-digesters fueling public transit, and large-scale solar projects.
Impact:
A roadmap for other cities and the economic benefits of green initiatives.
Many data sources show that human activity affects our planet and climate. Grand Rapids community leaders follow what other peer cities are doing and lead the country in setting the standards many large municipalities should be setting. Grand Rapids will reach 100% renewable energy this year
— that’s right, 100%. Don't believe me? Google how many other cities can make that claim.
Courtesy city of Grand RapidsGrand River Greenway of Kent County.
4. Connecting Communities: The Grand River Greenway Vision
Challenge:
Building infrastructure that bridges urban and rural communities.
Solution:
Expanding multi-use trails like the Idema Explorers Trail and Millennium Park connectors.
Impact:
Stories of people using these trails for recreation, commuting, and building connections.
Outdoor recreation is exploding post-Covid nationwide, and West Michigan stands poised to be a destination region for Midwest tourism. The Grand River Greenway
is a network of paved trails following the Grand River Valley from Lowell to Grand Haven, which could be a massive boon for avid cyclers, bike-packers, overnight adventurists (with campgrounds nearby), and hiking enthusiasts, particularly with the advent of E-bikes and their popularity with Baby Boomers and GenXers. Ride on!
Courtesy city of Grand RapidsWestside Grand Rapids new Amway soccer stadium.
5. Sporting Growth: A New Era for Grand Rapids’ Athletics
Challenge:
Expanding professional sports in a mid-sized market.
Solution:
The rise of women’s volleyball, NextPro Soccer, and major investments in hockey, baseball, and basketball facilities.
Impact:
How sports are fostering community pride and economic development.
The reasonably new Grand Rapids Rise women’s pro volleyball team is one of only 8 in the country, and they continue their second season in front of almost sold-out crowds at Van Andel Arena. We may not have a powerhouse team like the Detroit Lions in our home (which we all love), but if you love professional and semi-pro sports, our baseball, hockey, volleyball, basketball, and soon-to-have pro-soccer teams are inexpensive to see and accessible to many in the community.
6. Play Indoors: The Rise of Recreational Innovation
Challenge:
Adapting to changing recreational habits post-pandemic.
Solution:
A boom in indoor entertainment venues like pickleball courts, climbing gyms, and “eatertainment” spaces.
Impact:
The role of these spaces in creating social hubs and supporting mental health.
In nearly 30 years in Grand Rapids, I don’t remember such a surge in indoor recreation. The city is becoming more fitness-oriented, with over a dozen venues opening in 2025. Residents and visitors can enjoy activities like pickleball, bocce ball, futsal, golf simulators, and indoor mini-golf. There are also various clubs for these activities. Post-pandemic, people crave “third places” beyond home or work, where they can focus on health and connect with the community.
Courtesy city of Grand RapidsCity of Grand Rapids Parks' updated Canal Park pavilion.
7. Growing a Canopy: Urban Tree and Park Initiatives
Challenge:
Combating urban heat islands and improving air quality.
Solution:
The city of Grand Rapids has set a 40% tree canopy goal and parks millage-funded projects revitalizing public spaces.
Impact:
The environmental and social benefits of a greener Grand Rapids.
You don’t know why, but a street with a heavy tree canopy fills the soul and “feels” better to walk along. Trees also provide safety, help clean the air, and help cool neighborhoods in the summer. 1000s of trees have been planted in Grand Rapids in the last 20 years, driven heavily by Friends of Grand Rapids Parks and the City of Grand Rapids. That was also pushed forward by former Mayor Rosalynn Bliss’s efforts to ensure every child in Grand Rapids was within walking distance of a park, which came from the Green Grand Rapids Master Plan
.
Courtesy city of Grand RapidsKent County's John Ball Zoo Aquarium.
8. World-Class Vision: The Grand Rapids/Kent County Aquarium Proposal
Challenge:
Creating a cultural and educational destination with regional impact.
Solution:
A feasibility study outlines a $2.9 billion economic impact and innovative design concepts.
Impact:
The potential to transform West Michigan into a global destination.
When people say “world-class,” it sometimes evokes eye rolls. But what would a world-class aquarium
in Grand Rapids, with a 2 million gallon barrier reef interactive “experience,” an underwater volcano, and a tide-pool habitat, do for the area? I don’t know much about aquariums, but that sounds world-class. The studies
all point to a huge success. Where do we go from here?
9. Affordable Housing: Addressing the Crisis
Challenge:
Meeting the housing needs of a growing population.
Solution:
The Affordable Housing Fund and new incentives driving development.
Impact:
Highlighting the stories of residents benefiting from these initiatives.
We’ve all heard of a housing shortage, both nationally and locally. It’s not that there aren’t enough dwellings, but massive changes in household makeup are reshaping how people live, putting pressure on the housing inventory
. The affordable housing fund set up by the city of Grand Rapids is available for developers to tap into for incentives to help make projects viable. It currently has a balance of just over $1 Million and will soon be injected with another $8.5 Million from the “three-tower project” over the next few years.
10. Gateway to the World: Gerald R. Ford Airport Expansion
Challenge:
Modernizing infrastructure to meet growing demand.
Solution:
New concourses, parking expansions, and plans for international connectivity.
Impact:
How the airport redefines the region’s accessibility and economic potential.
Having lived in this community for almost 30 years, I remember when Gerald R. Ford Airport
felt more like a glorified bus station than a major metro area airport. And that was even if you USED our airport. Many people choose to drive to Chicago or Detroit for better flights and cheaper costs. The past few years have changed that dramatically. The airport is in the midst of a multi-year, multi-million dollar growth phase
that is helping to make it feel like a “real” airport. But it also provides users the ease of a smaller airport (and has won awards for such). Many areas of the airport have also been adorned with new artwork from local and international artists, including murals, floor tiles, and sculptures.
With many more flight destinations, larger gates, upgraded technology, dining and shopping options, and the recent opening of Concourse A, I now look forward to flying out of GRR.
Courtesy city of Grand RapidsDowntown Grand Rapids' Ryerson garage.
Bonus: Parking and Mobility in a Growing City
Challenge:
Balancing urban growth with accessibility.
Solution:
New parking spaces, transit expansions, and mixed-use developments.
Impact:
The evolving conversation around sustainable urban mobility.
Often, one of the top comments on social media when a downtown development project is announced is, “Where will people park?” Between the amphitheater project
, the riverside “three-tower project,” and a parking garage proposed near Ryerson Library, nearly 3000 parking spaces will be added to the downtown parking system
(on top of over 10,000 public parking spaces in the downtown area). Not to mention that the free DASH shuttle system serves many of those 10,000 parking spaces around the downtown area and enjoyed another record year in 2024. Plus, if there were plenty of places to park, that would probably mean that downtown was dying. I’ve seen downtowns like that in Michigan. I’ll take our perceived parking problems and host of amenities any day.
Jeff Hill, who once served as Publisher of Rapid Growth Media back in the mid-2000s, is still very much involved in our community. He actively participates in leadership programs through the GR Chamber, contributes to the Economics Club of Grand Rapids, and supports various nonprofits. With an impressive 25 years of experience in real estate, he has a fantastic understanding of Kent County. In his free time, Jeff loves cycling, playing pickleball at the YMCA, and making new connections at networking events.