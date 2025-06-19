Published Together: Why investing in mentorship means investing in Michigan

Grand Rapids has something special happening. The city is leading the nation in talent growth
and adding new jobs
to the market, outpacing other bigger cities in the state and the country. Yet many people are struggling to find employment despite this growth. Nearly three-quarters
of employers this year are also finding it challenging to recruit and retain skilled talent.
If you are one of those employers, it may be time to look inward and consider mentorship as a solution. Whether it’s one-on-one mentoring or a program, employees with mentors have a 72% retention rate
compared to just 49% for those without mentors.
After decades of developing leaders, I have learned that the solution to our talent challenge is not just about finding more people; it's about developing them effectively and growing the people we have through the power of connection.
The misconception about mentorship
I hear it constantly: “I don’t have time to be a mentor,” or “I’m not qualified to give others advice.” These fears are understandable, but they’re built on a fundamental misunderstanding about what mentorship looks like.
When I first started mentoring students through Grand Valley State University’s Peter C. Cook Leadership Academy
in 2010, I thought I needed all the answers. I prepared extensively, worried about whether I was wise, experienced, or polished enough.
What I learned is that the most valuable mentors are not those who have it all figured out. They are the ones still learning themselves.
We connect with others through shared and learned experiences. Mentors share their view on how to navigate a situation and model how these tips helped them in past experiences. Mentorship allows both individuals to take a step back from the situation and examine it from each other's perspective. It is not a hierarchy; instead, mentorship is a partnership where humans help one another navigate their professional journeys with kindness and curiosity.
It is a two-way street
Mentorship is typically viewed from the standpoint of the mentee, focusing on the benefits of having someone with years of experience guiding you through your career journey.
When I sit down with a young professional who is in college or heading into the job market, I’m not just sharing wisdom. I’m also gaining insights that transform my perspective on leadership, communication, and the evolving business landscape.
I have had mentees introduce me to technology that we still use today, which has been impactful in our programs. I have also gained an understanding of how different generations and people function as team members, which has transferred to how we coach our clients and develop our programs.
At Jennifer Maxson & Associates, we practice “reverse mentoring”. This enables team members of all ages to teach one another about emerging technologies and workplace trends, regardless of their level of management. This exchange of knowledge fosters an environment where everyone feels valued for their contributions.
Free-flowing knowledge through mentorship leads to financial savings. When organizations encourage and invest in mentorship, it enables talent to develop internally, rather than constantly searching externally.
Finding new talent for many companies costs between 1.5 to 2 times
the employee’s annual salary. Mentorship allows you to build a culture where learning is everyone’s responsibility, while using the money saved from hiring to give back to your employees.
Building belonging through connection
Retention is not just about keeping people in seats. It is about creating environments where people want to stay, grow, and contribute. Mentorship works because it addresses the fundamental human need for belonging.
Taking time to invest in someone’s development helps them feel seen and valued. This psychological safety is what transforms good employees into great ones and great employees into loyal advocates.
I have seen this happen many times for our clients, mentees, and in many Grand Rapids organizations. A new hire who might have felt overwhelmed in those first few months is instead paired with a guide. That person helps them navigate not just the job, but the culture, unwritten rules, and the pathways for growth.
Mentorship allows bridges the gaps that naturally exist in diverse workplaces. When you pair people across generations, departments, or backgrounds, you are connecting and strengthening organizations and team members.
The business outcomes follow naturally. Engaged employees innovate more, collaborate better, and stay longer. They become the people who attract other great employees to your organization and to our community.
Time to take action
A mentorship program does not require a large budget. Begin by identifying people in your organization who enjoy helping others develop. Create simple structures, such as monthly coffee meetings or quarterly check-ins, that facilitate opportunities for deeper connections.
One way to take a first step is to consider partnering with local universities, professional organizations, and community groups. Grand Rapids has incredible resources right at our fingertips.
A couple of examples of groups are GVSU’s Peter C. Cook Leadership Academy
, ACE Mentor Program of West Michigan
, Grow GR
, and MentorMe of West Michigan
. The relationships you build today will build the talent pipeline of tomorrow.
I would not be who I am today if I did not challenge our business community to action. So start by committing to establishing just one new mentoring relationship this quarter.
We have the opportunity to model something powerful for those in Grand Rapids and for other communities throughout the state. We can demonstrate that talent retention is not about competing with one another. It is about creating an ecosystem where everyone thrives. When we invest in developing people, we are, in fact, investing in our collective future.
Jennifer Maxson is a Professional Certified Coach through the International Coaching Federation and has served as a mentor through Grand Valley State University's Peter Cook Leadership Academy since 2010. She founded her leadership development firm in 2017 and can be found on LinkedIn or at JenniferMaxsonAssociates.com.