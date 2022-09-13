Resilient Neighborhoods: Citizen photographers highlight safety-related issues on city's East Side

A participant in the photovoice exhibit shows off her vintage camera collection. Steve Koss

Lenderrick Bridges assembled this photomontage of cameras in his East Side neighborhood. Lenderrick Bridges

Lenderrick Bridges took photos of surveillance cameras in his East Side neighborhood. Steve Koss

An ECN staff member welcomes visitors to the exhibit. Steve Koss

Alex Lu, a U of M PhD student, spearheaded the photovoice project. Steve Koss

Loretta Powell took photos of her gardens for the photovoice project. Loretta Powell

A visitor checks out photos at the Stoudamire center. Steve Koss

Loretta Powell

This photo of Loretta Powell's garden appeared in the photovoice exhibit. (Loretta Powell)

A food sculpture that appeared at the exhibit. (Steve Koss)

Lenderrick Bridges took photos of cameras in his East Side Neighborhood. (Lenderrick Bridges)