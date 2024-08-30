Heartside Rising: The arts inspire growth in eclectic Grand Rapids neighborhood

Brandon Copeland Heartside resident, artist and business owner

Award-winning artist Brandon Copeland is an award-winning hip-hop/jazz saxophonist and engineer who also serves as the music technology and production instructor at the West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology (WMCAT). He’s been at the center of the West Michigan music scene as a producer, artist, and musician. Earlier this year, he opened Grammotones Music, an upcycling shop and recording studio at 120 S. Division Ave. in Heartside.When I moved to Grand Rapids in 2004, Heartside was very artsy. There was always an art market going on. There were a lot of storefronts with art spaces. The area was pretty eclectic, and then the DAAC (Division Area Arts Collective) moved because of a rent increase. I returned as the artist-in-resident for Dwelling Place in 2021. During those two years, I would go around to all the apartment complexes and do art workshops or just try to get the neighbors to meet anddo fun activities together.New shops have moved in. Overall, there’s this new energy of super mom-and-pop shops similar to mine, so that's been good.What drew me to that area is the number of artists around, not only in the visual arts but also writers, musicians, and others. They keep the area cool andfunky. The strength is in the people who live there and the art that they do.Dwelling Place, a nonprofit landlord, offers subsidized spaces at rents based on income. That helps keep artists and shops in the area. Some organizations, like DGRI (Downtown Grand Rapids Inc.), help with a retail innovation grant for startups like mine that can afford to start a business and go through that first year. We opened in February, so we're just getting our legs underneath us.We've been hosting several events over the past few months, which has driven business. There are more community-based events that bring people out, such as a shop-hop or scavenger hunt. It builds community together in that area. On Monday and Tuesday, we're a production studio, and we record different artists. I'm excited about putting their work in our shop, and about getting local art in our space.-- Shandra Martinez