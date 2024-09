Heartside Rising: The arts inspire growth in eclectic Grand Rapids neighborhood

Tommy Allen Jenn Schaub has been a fixture in Heartside for more than two decades and enjoys watching the eclectic residents.

Tommy Allen Jenn Schaub walks along the Beverly Sisters mural by Jamari Taylor. The Heartside Historic Murals series is one of the many examples of the neighborhood's artistry.

Tommy Allen Cindy Lotterman-Schneider is the proprietor of one of the neighborhood's most popular and oldest restaurants, San Chez Bistro. She began there as a waitress and later bought the business.

Tommy Allen Shatawn opened GRNoir, a wine and jazz bar, in 2021. The venue embodies the artistic essence of Heartside.