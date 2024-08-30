Heartside Rising: The arts inspire growth in eclectic Grand Rapids neighborhood

Editor's note: This special report is the second in a series on developing communities in Michigan, made possible through the support of the Michigan Municipal League. This series updates reports on the same communities, Corktown, Marquette, and Heartside, from 2012.
Jenn Schaub, a fixture in the Heartside neighborhood of Grand Rapids for nearly two decades, recalls her initial encounter with the area as a high school student from rural Newaygo County.
At that time, in the early 2000s, Heartside, a neighborhood of approximately 0.37 square miles situated south of the city center, had a reputation for high crime and prostitution and had become a place where the unhoused gathered.
But the low rents were also attracting a new wave of residents – artists looking for affordable spaces to live and work. Heartside was often the first place Schuab went during a visit to Grand Rapids because she could always find a free spot to park before setting out to explore. The neighborhood's boundaries are generally considered Lafayette Avenue to the east, Market Avenue to the west, Fulton Street to the north and Wealthy Street to the south.
"It's such a haven for artists and a creative place," says Schaub, reflecting on her long tenure in the community and the transformation that has occurred. "I don't know what I don't love about this neighborhood. There are people who have lived in this neighborhood for 30 years, people who are excited about being here because it's in the heart of the city and they love the environment."
That haven for artists continues but it’s also attracted independent businesses, entrepreneurs and significant investments, developments that have transformed the streets into a strong neighborhood. They include landmark projects like the $160 million Studio Park Lofts & Towers completed in 2019 and the recently unveiled $184 million Acrisure Amphitheater, a 12,000-capacity riverfront venue.
The vibrant street life – a mix of the old and new – is a pleasure for Schuab to watch from her office at the Dwelling Place, which overlooks South Division Avenue. She is the director of community building and engagement for the nonprofit community development corporation focused on affordable housing.
"It's never, ever boring," says Schuab, whose department connects residents to resources and civic engagement opportunities in the communities the nonprofit serves. "There was a guy who used to walk around with a python all the time, and today, a car drove by that looked like it was wearing a blue Devo hat with a crazy antenna off the back."
That eclectic mix and the neighborhood’s artistic community has kept Heartside “cool and funky,” drawing the likes of Brandon Copeland, a producer, artist, and musician at the center of the West Michigan music scene. Earlier this year, he opened Grammotones Music, an upcycling shop and recording studio at 120 S. Division Ave.
“The strength is in the people who live there and the art that they do,” he says.
Economic ups and downs
Reflecting on the neighborhood's transformation, Schaub notes the shift from boarded-up buildings to vibrant commercial storefronts.
"There's a little part of me that just gets so excited every time a new commercial storefront that I haven't seen in a long time is activated," she says.
South Division Avenue is the eclectic neighborhood’s central artery, the “Avenue of Arts” that runs from Fulton Street to Wealthy Street. The nickname for this corridor dates back to 2005. Second Wave Media chronicled the Avenue of Arts’ impact on the neighborhood in a special report in 2012.
In 2021, the South Division corridor got a new branded nickname, SoDiv, which came from a community-led process in collaboration with Grey Matter Group, also located in the neighborhood. A local arts cooperative continues to use the name Avenue for the Arts to lead community arts activities.
This community, however, has faced economic challenges, including a shortage of affordable housing as redevelopment raises rents. Heartside is home to several of the city’s shelters, including Mel Trotter Ministries, God’s Kitchen, and Degage Ministries. Most of the neighborhood's residents are tenants, reflecting the challenges of homeownership amidst rising costs.
What began as a hopeful chapter in 2011 with the relocation of the Urban Institute of Contemporary Arts to the corner of Fulton and Division ended in 2020 when the museum, shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, announced its move to another downtown location. The UICA closed in 2023.
A recent quality of life survey
of the Heartside neighborhood revealed that 78 percent of residents are "somewhat" or "very" satisfied with living there, with satisfaction levels higher among men and those without children. Additionally, 72 percent of residents would recommend the community as a good place to live, according to the survey conducted by the Dwelling Place and the city of Grand Rapids.
Infrastructure was a key concern. Specifically, residents said sidewalks and alleys should be kept clear of snow and trash, while parks require general upgrades. Street conditions were also criticized, particularly Market Avenue from Godfrey to Fulton, where the sidewalk is adequate, but the overall condition is poor. Similarly, Cherry Street was noted for its inconsistent and damaged curbs.
Respondents called for better lighting, improved access to fresh food, and enhanced public transportation, and they expressed a desire for continued investment in local amenities and stronger neighborhood engagement.
The survey also underscored the neighborhood’s strengths, such as its proximity to city amenities, entertainment, and public transportation, as well as its friendliness. Residents appreciated the convenience of living near downtown and the diverse and creative atmosphere.
Overall, Schaub sees a promising future anchored in the neighborhood’s creative culture. She also envisions benefits from new businesses and construction and river activation projects along the Grand River, the neighborhood's western boundary.
"I am excited about how the river activation projects and building and construction along the Grand River will create more urban density and connectivity to the river shore, because right now it's not very accessible for residents," says Schaub, who says her identity as an artist and queer is central to why she connects with the neighborhood.
Heartside has evolved into Grand Rapids’ entertainment district, says Richard App, the retention and attraction specialist for the Grand Rapids Chamber, in partnership with the City of Grand Rapids Chamber and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc.
“We’ve got four art galleries, and half of these vintage stores are in music venues. We have to start thinking about that part of the world a little differently,” App says.
Heartside music venues include Van Andel Arena. Pyramid Scheme, Founders, The Intersection, The Stache, GR Noir, and ArtRat Gallery. Art galleries include ArtRat Gallery, Cocoon Art Space, and AllArtWorks.
“We've got seven upcycling stores on one block,” App says. “This is where the youth of our city, between 20 and 38 years old, are coming into the city.”
San Chez, a neighborhood pioneer
Cindy Lotterman-Schneider has a long history with the neighborhood and one of its oldest restaurants, San Chez Bistro.
San Chez opened in 1992, introducing Spanish-style tapas to the local dining scene. Lotterman-Schneider was among the earliest hires, starting as a server and swiftly ascending to a supervisory role. By 2014, she had acquired the restaurant from co-founder Dan Gendler.
Recalling those early days, Lotterman-Schneider reflects on the cautious environment that defined the Heartside neighborhood's nightscape.
“When we wrote the restaurant’s employee handbook in 1992, it stated that no one would walk to their car alone. They had to have an escort, and then they had to drive the escort back to the restaurant,” says Lotterman-Schneider. “It was just scary. There was just no activity, no lights on from anywhere. It was very dark. But there was free parking.”
Fulton Street marked the boundary between thriving and deserted streets before the Pantlind Hotel
was transformed into the Amway Grand Hotel.
“When all the restaurants started coming down and businesses came down, they would complain about the homeless. And I'm like, check the neighborhood you're in, dudes,” says Lotterman-Schneider. “You have to embrace where you are. You can't insult it.”
San Chez’s success is tied to the vibrancy of the rest of downtown.
“We are a restaurant that draws conventioneers, and people go to see shows, and we are very show-driven. So we rely on a lot of the activities of the downtown area,” Lotterman-Schneider says.
Lotterman-Schneider sees a promising future for the neighborhood, anticipating revitalization with the forthcoming amphitheater and soccer stadium projects with voters recently passing a hike in Kent County's hotel tax. The revenue will support those projects and possibly others on the drawing board.
Her family business is expanding, and her two sons are at the helm. The business designed a new concept, Roam, across from DeVos Place, and Beacon Corner Bar is the family’s second eatery in the Heartside neighborhood, replacing San Chez’s cafe portion. It recently opened San Chez Express, a deli in Bridgewater Place with event space for about 210 people.
Wine and jazz bar fits area’s vibe
In 2021, during the pandemic, Shatawn and Nadia Brigham established GRNoir, a wine and jazz bar that embodies Heartside’s artistic essence.
"If you're downtown hanging out, you can walk to us, no problem,” says Shatawn. “We get a lot of foot traffic. People walk by and realize that we're here, and you can see the look on their faces. They look at the building and say, ‘Oh, wine and jazz,’ and often make a U-turn and come in and just hang out with us.
"We do live music every night of the week. We're a wine and jazz bar. We sell a couple of local beers, but more importantly, we're just a place where people relax and have a good time."
The couple's journey to Heartside was a deliberate choice.
"It felt right when we found this location and walked in,” Shatawn says of their spot at 35 S. Division Ave. “My wife and I looked at each other and said, this feels right. This is the location we want to be in.
“Heartside is symbolic of arts and entertainment, so what better place to display the art of music and jazz? It’s a great location, with great people and a great community."
Business reflects owners’ values
Nadia, who has a masters in social work and public administration and is pursuing a doctorate, leads Brigham Consulting and Accelerate Equity, a nontraditional business accelerator for Black and Brown founders. She has been working in the areas of advancing racial equity and strategic planning for decades. Her expertise shapes GRNoir's ethos, fostering inclusivity and celebrating the cultural legacies of wine, jazz, and Black America.
Shatawn, who has a bachelors in criminal justice and a masters in educational leadership, has more than 20 years of educational and equity-focused experience. He is certified as a level 2 wine sommelier and is studying for level 3. He is a Heartside Neighborhood Association board member.
Over the past decade, significant multi-million-dollar investments have transformed the district.
These developments have revitalized the area and have driven up property values. The growth has put pressure on the district's aging infrastructure, which struggles to support the burgeoning population and the needs of the neighborhood’s unhoused residents.
Like many others who have carved out a business or life in Heartside, the Brighams' backgrounds strengthen their commitment to fostering a welcoming environment. Shatawn stresses the importance of inclusivity and respect, especially for the neighborhood’s unhoused population.
"We know how to treat people like people, regardless of what they may be going through. And it's really simple,” Shatawn explains. It's just treating people as human beings, seeing them out for who they are, not their circumstances.”
As the Heartside district evolves, GRNoir stands as a beacon of transformation.
"The more people we have come downtown to see the Heartside neighborhood, the better off we will all be," Shatawn says. "We get a sense that this area is continuing to grow and transform and becoming very attractive, not just to the people who live in Grand Rapids but also to the people who are visiting."
