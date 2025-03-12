Scholarship honors construction leader, expands career pathways for trades

What’s happening: EV Construction
is addressing workforce challenges in the skilled trades with a new scholarship fund, announced at its 10th annual Safety Symposium. The company honored Chief Operating Officer Tony Roussey, a longtime advocate for safety and construction excellence, by launching the Tony Roussey Building Futures Scholarship at the West Michigan Construction Institute (WMCI)
. The initiative will support students who show dedication to their craft by removing financial obstacles that might prevent them from entering the field.
Courtesy of EV ConstructionTony Roussey, EV Construction CEO
Who’s behind it:
A founding board member of WMCI, Roussey was board president in 2024 and has played a key role in shaping the institute’s mission to strengthen communities by preparing the next generation of construction professionals. The scholarship is a collaboration between EV Construction and WMCI to address industry-wide workforce shortages.
What it is:
The Tony Roussey Building Futures Scholarship starts with a $100,000 contribution to an endowment at WMCI, designed to create a sustainable funding source for scholarships. The initiative also invites other construction companies and trade partners to contribute in honor of retiring industry leaders, expanding financial support for students and reinforcing a culture of mentorship and workforce development.
What’s the inspiration:
Roussey, the son of a general contractor, has worked in construction for more than 57 years. As EV Construction’s chief operating officer and former safety director, he has been praised for prioritizing worker safety, project success, and industry collaboration. He also is credited with pioneering EV Construction’s Alive365: Safety Week, a program that enhances safety training throughout the region.
What’s the back story:
Under Roussey’s leadership, EV Construction has received numerous industry accolades, including multiple Michigan Contractor of the Year awards from the American Subcontractors Association of Michigan
and safety awards from Associated Builders and Contractors National and its Western Michigan Chapter
. By launching this scholarship, the company wants to extend its impact from job sites to classrooms.
Courtesy of EV ConstructionEV Construction honored Chief Operating Officer Tony Roussey, a longtime advocate for safety and construction excellence, by launching the Tony Roussey Building Futures Scholarship
What they’re saying:
“This scholarship fund is an incredible honor,” Roussey said. “Everything I’ve done throughout my career has been about the people—the workers, the leaders, and the community we build together. Knowing this fund will help future generations of tradespeople is truly meaningful to me.”
EV Construction regards the initiative as a proactive approach to workforce development.
“Tony’s vision for safety and education has shaped the culture at EV Construction and across the industry,” said Mike Novakoski, president and CEO of EV Construction. “The Tony Roussey
Building Futures Scholarship will ensure that his commitment to developing future leaders lives on for generations.”
Jen Schottke, president of WMCI, said the scholarship is a fitting tribute to Roussey.
“This generous lead gift from EV Construction, given in honor of Tony Roussey, not only cements his incredible legacy in the construction industry but also opens doors for future generations of skilled trades professionals. Tony’s journey—from the trades to executive leadership—embodies the potential our students have when given the right support and opportunity.”
“We are honored that Tony’s legacy will live on through WMCI students for generations to come.”
What’s next:
Roussey plans to retire at the end of 2025. EV Construction will provide details on the transition and a formal retirement celebration in the coming months. Those interested in supporting the Tony Roussey Building Futures Scholarship can contact WMCI.
