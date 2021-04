Special report: How COVID-19 changed Michigan's health care system for the better

Q&A: COVID-19's impact on Michigan health policy

The Michigan League for Public Policy (MLPP) is a nonpartisan policy institute that comprehensively addresses poverty and analyzes impacts of state and federal budgets and policies on residents with low incomes through a racial equity lens.MLPP Policy Analyst Amber Bellazaire and State Policy Fellow Simon Marshall-Shah chatted with us about the policies that the MLPP has addressed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The following has been edited for length and clarity.Last April, the League recognized the need to shift … and developed a series of COVID briefs [on health care, food access, child care, unemployment, immigration, housing, and other issues]. We identified the need to focus on locating where there may be barriers to access and lifted up ways policy could remove any barriers in the way of people accessing the programs they needed because of COVID.Policies that would bring food to people. Mobile food banks and mobile delivery serving medically tailored meals. Services that would affect the disabled, older people, and those lacking transportation. Additionally, expanding the 10 Cents a Meal program to all schools and early childhood programs. It provides incentives to schools to provide healthy food grown in Michigan and touches on a macro focus of keeping the food economy in the state of Michigan strong. Also, with COVID we see how really essential farm workers are, migrant workers and immigrants, how essential they are for putting food on the table for all Michiganders. They need workplace protections that are robust and encourage all workplaces to be safer. That makes communities safer as well.Our Kids Count team assessed kids' internet access last April and found that [Michigan] counties range between 65% and 96%. Rural areas and cities like Detroit and Flint had lower rates of access. Wayne County has 79%, but Detroit is actually at 55%. Certainly, there is a digital divide. The federal American Jobs Plan makes a robust investment of $100 billion in broadband expansion. Hopefully, we’ll see movement in this area very soon. The state has allocated about $25 million in CARES funding to the Michigan Association of Intermediate School Districts for device purchasing programs and distance learning. These funds address immediate access issues for students and families. Lastly, [the State of Michigan has made a] $12 million investment to extend broadband service connecting Michigan communities. More efforts to widen broadband and device access as well as policies on affordability will be needed.We do recognize that the system in place currently and [certain] policy changes have led to racism and racist outcomes in Michigan and beyond. In terms of the health care piece, we have been focused on policies that will reduce disparities in maternal-infant health. Work with immigration [policies needs to be] inclusive. Three-quarters of our immigrants are from Asia, Latin America, and Africa. This is a large chunk of people moving to Michigan who are not white. If we have policies that exclude immigrants, that is going to have a disparate impact on non-white people living in the state. Dismantling policies that create barriers for immigrants and non-white people is key in Michigan.When a lot of different organizations are able to bring their particular skills to the table to achieve common goals, that’s when collaboration is effective. We can bring our policy numbers and data we’ve compiled about an issue and that can help community organizations that may not have time to compile that data and use that data to do their own advocacy work or education about that issue. Together, we can move policy forward through the legislature and support each other’s work to move things forward.