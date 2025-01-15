SpringGR celebrates 10 years of empowering entrepreneurs

When Maneeka Brown joined the first SpringGR cohort a decade ago, she was a healthcare professional with a passion for baking.
Then running a home-based business called Flavorful Pound Cakes and Treats, Brown sought to combine her talent with her business acumen, honed by earning a master’s degree in business. She discovered that turning her dream into a thriving enterprise required more than passion and education; it needed structure, guidance, and a community.
Her pathway began with SpringGR
, an organization that offers entrepreneurs intellectual, social, and financial support. It helped her learn crucial skills in financial management, branding, and strategic planning.
“The program helped me fine-tune my business model and boosted my confidence in pitching my business effectively,” she adds.
Brown’s story shows what SpringGR has been doing for a decade: turning entrepreneurial dreams into sustainable businesses.
She’s now the CEO of Cakes by the Jar
, a brand that has participated in major events, collaborated with local partners like Van Andel Arena, and garnered numerous awards.
“I continue to work full-time in healthcare while running Cakes by the Jar and coaching entrepreneurs through my second business, MMB Consultant Solutions,” Brown says. “Additionally, I’ve taken on a facilitator role with SpringGR, helping other food entrepreneurs navigate their journeys.”
Courtesy Isabel Media Studios SpringGR offers entrepreneurs intellectual, social, and financial support.
Celebrating a decade of impact
SpringGR’s community-centric approach to entrepreneurship has empowered more than 1,025 graduates since its inception.
The program offers five tracks, including a 14-week foundational course designed for aspiring business owners.
Over 800 businesses have been founded by SpringGR alumni, spanning industries such as food, manufacturing, coaching, and nonprofits.
SpringGR celebrated its 10-year milestone in 2024 by bringing its program alums together to network, take professional headshots, and participate in an entrepreneur podcast corner, where they shared their SpringGR experiences.
The celebration also reflected on the impact of SpringGR graduates, 73% of whom are women and 87% of whom are people of color.
“Each graduate has a different story of what it takes to build a business and create real profit,” says Karla Velis Brito, SpringGR’s director. “The one thing they all have in common is SpringGR being on their journey and supporting them with ongoing training and resources.”
In March, SpringGR celebrated 1,025 graduates from its accelerator/incubator programs. The organization has served more entrepreneurs through other activities. In 2024 alone, it saw 1,183 graduates, of which 73% are female and 27% male. Its top industries are lifestyle businesses, with food services comprising 21%; health and beauty, 16%; and retail, 14%.
Community of support
SpringGR offers more than just business training. The nonprofit fosters a supportive community.
“We constantly hear from surveys and events that people appreciate the connections and social capital they build here,” she says. “After the 14-week program, participants can return to meet with mentors and coaches, set goals, and support each other. It’s like finding a community that offers both support and accountability.”
This support is vital to new entrepreneurs' success, she adds.
“Many participants come in with talent or a great idea but need help with the logistics,” Velis Brito says. “SpringGR offers them a space to learn and connect, making the journey less lonely.”
Brown attributes her success to SpringGR’s approach to training and supporting small business owners like herself.
“Before joining in 2014, I was passionate about baking but needed help with the logistics of running a business,” she says. “SpringGR helped me develop a sustainable growth plan and better understand my target market.”
She took a refresher course in 2021. A perk of that was reconnecting with the entrepreneurial network she originally built through SpringGR.
“Maneeka’s journey from participant to facilitator is a testament to the impact of our program,” Velis Brito says. “Leaders like her understand the challenges of entrepreneurship and are now helping others navigate their paths. We’re honored to recognize alumni like Maneeka who are making a difference in the community.”
Alumni give back
Velis Brito believes the strength of SpringGR is its community-focused model. Graduates often return as mentors, vendors, or facilitators. The result is a cycle of support that benefits new and experienced entrepreneurs.
“It’s rewarding to see former participants giving back to the SpringGR community,” Velis Brito says.
At $150 for the 14-week course, the program is priced to be affordable, a key part of its accessibility. It is funded by community partners, including the DeVos family.
She adds that Brown’s continued involvement as a coach and facilitator shows how alumni can inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs.
“These leaders understand what it’s like to be an entrepreneur and are committed to the success of others,” Velis Brito says.
For those considering entrepreneurship, Velis Brito offers this advice: “Don’t do it alone. SpringGR and other support organizations in Grand Rapids are safe spaces to test ideas, learn, and launch. There’s a lot of support here to get started.”