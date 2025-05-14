Strengthening our local arts organizations: The DeVos Institute’s capacity-building initiative in Gr

Keith Elder, President and CEO of the Grand Rapids Symphony, shares that revenue follows strong programming.

Michael M. Kaiser, Chairman of the DeVos Institute of Arts and Nonprofit Management, welcomes Capacity Building: Grand Rapids arts leadership. Tommy Allen

Dick and Betsy DeVos hope that their program will help organizations be resilient, not just survive. Tommy Allen

Michael M. Kaiser, Chairman of the DeVos Institute of Arts and Nonprofit Management, welcomes Capacity Building: Grand Rapids arts leadership. Tommy Allen

Arts and nonprofit attendees network between sessions at the DeVos Institute's Capacity Building: Grand Rapids session. Tommy Allen

Tommy Allen Michael M. Kaiser, Chairman of the DeVos Institute of Arts and Nonprofit Management, welcomes Capacity Building: Grand Rapids arts leadership.

Keith Elder, President and CEO of the Grand Rapids Symphony, shares that revenue follows strong programming.

Tommy Allen Dick and Betsy DeVos hope that their program will help organizations be resilient, not just survive.

Tommy Allen Michael M. Kaiser, Chairman of the DeVos Institute of Arts and Nonprofit Management, welcomes Capacity Building: Grand Rapids arts leadership.