Summer career program expands to serve more youth

Chasity Fedon (left) participated in the Summer Youth Career Readiness Program last summer and said it gave her the tools and confidence to earn her first paycheck. Pictured with her manager her manager, Alysa Hoy, she is still employed there. Courtesy West Michgian Works!

Courtesy West Michigan Works! Keymareeah King, Corda'e Woods, and Adrian Jones worked with the Friends of Grand Rapids Parks as part of a West Michgian Works! summer job program for teens.

Courtesy West Michigan Works! Ty Cox participated in the Summer Youth Career Readiness Program at the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights.