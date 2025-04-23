Summer career program expands to serve more youth

What’s happening:
A six-week summer program is expanding to give more West Michigan youth access to career preparation opportunities. Coordinated by Ascend at West Michigan Works!, the Summer Youth Career Readiness Program blends real-world work experience with career exploration, workplace problem-solving, and soft skills training. In response to high demand in past years, the program has increased its enrollment cap.
Courtesy West Michigan Works!Keymareeah King, Corda'e Woods, and Adrian Jones worked with the Friends of Grand Rapids Parks as part of a West Michgian Works! summer job program for teens.
How it works:
Running from June 23 to Aug. 1, the program is open to youth ages 14 to 24 across Allegan, Barry, Ionia, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties. Participants commit to 20 hours per week and are paid $14 per hour. Applications are open now through May 5.
At the heart of the program is an in-person work experience, where each participant is matched with a role that aligns with their career interests. The first week also includes virtual WorkREADY training, preparing youth for success in their placements. The program offers work experience across multiple industries.
What they’re saying:
“The Summer Youth Career Readiness Program lays a strong foundation for future careers by combining paid, real-world work experience with essential skills training,” says Chad Patton, director of development and innovation at West Michigan Works!. “By expanding access across counties, we're making sure more youth can explore career paths and gain the support they need to succeed.”
Courtesy West Michigan Works!Ty Cox participated in the Summer Youth Career Readiness Program at the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights.
Why it matters:
Beyond hands-on job experience, the program incorporates online training modules to boost employability. Recognizing the impact of the digital divide, the program is designed to help youth who may lack access to the internet or technology.
Real-life impact:
Teen Chasity Fedon participated in the program last summer and said it gave her the tools and confidence to earn her first paycheck.
“I was incredibly overwhelmed when trying to find a first job because I had no idea where to start or what to expect,” Fedon says. “That stress dwindled throughout the process of completing the program. I learned a lot about proper workplace habits that I still use in my everyday life. Taking part in this program was one of the best decisions I could have made.”
Following her six-week work experience, Fedon was hired at Ionia Smoothie Company.
“When I started, I was nervous, but (my bosses) at the smoothie shop were patient and helped me learn from my mistakes,” she said. “I also developed better time management and multitasking skills, especially when closing the store. Plus, I learned more about healthy habits since the shop is connected to a gym. I really enjoy working there and find the interactions I have helpful and enlightening.”
How to apply:
Interested youth must complete all required paperwork and meet eligibility criteria to be accepted. A virtual orientation is required, and parents or guardians are encouraged to attend a special orientation night in June.
For more information, visit https://www.westmiworks.org/job-seekers/achieve-a-better-brighter-future/youth/youth-career-readiness-program/
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.