Summer Wonder program sparks joyful learning across Kent County families

Adrienne Bond and her daughters approach summer as a season of exploration, not a break from learning.
Kent District Library’s Summer Wonder
program has become a key part of the Blanco Bond family’s rhythm, blending curiosity, creativity, and flexibility in a way that fits their lifestyle.
Bond homeschools Vivienne, 9, and Serafina, 7, and appreciates how Summer Wonder encourages literacy and hands-on activities without rigid requirements.
“We’re just crazy readers,” Bond says. “My oldest is an unstoppable reader. We have to make her put the books down at bedtime.”
The program, which runs through Aug. 8, allows participants to complete 30 days of learning activities such as reading, journaling, STEAM experiments, or attending library programs. Kids can earn prizes and, by extending their efforts another 15 days, even trigger the planting of a tree in Kent County.
Serafina, still developing her reading skills, engages with the program through audiobooks and a local theater script from The Sound of Music
, where both girls have roles.
“She’s singing Do-Re-Mi
on a loop now,” Bond says. “Going through her script has helped her stay connected to reading in a way that feels exciting.”
Variety, flexibility
The learning challenge format benefits children with different abilities and interests. Bond, whose family frequents the Sand Lake Branch, says the variety helps children who may find traditional reading difficult.
“Not every kid loves to read,” she explains. “It might be because they haven’t found the right book or because it’s hard for them. When learning is enjoyable, they’re still practicing reading skills.”
Gabrielle Kokenakes, gifted coordinator at Forest Hills Public Schools
, views programs like Summer Wonder as valuable tools to keep students engaged over break. While her role doesn’t involve direct interaction with students in the program, she supports activities that encourage self-guided learning.
“The most important thing a student can do over the summer is be a kid — play outside, get messy, spend time with peers and family,” Kokenakes says. “At the same time, continuing to read supports academic growth and helps children maintain a healthy reading life in and out of school.”
She notes that the program’s flexibility gives students the option to pursue their interests through different formats such as cookbooks, magazines, and higher-level texts. Goal-setting also promotes independence and builds confidence.
“Setting reading goals helps students develop executive functioning skills and strengthens their ability to reflect on their progress,” she says.
In the Bond household, books are everywhere. Audiobooks are a family tradition, dating back to road trips between Northwest Indiana and Traverse City. Rather than using screens in the car, the family listened to stories together — a practice they continue today. Bond estimates the girls go through about three audiobooks each week using the Libby app, in addition to regular reading.
Bond is also reading The Artist’s Way
and working through its creativity exercises with Vivienne, including journaling techniques.
“I started my daughter with just one page a day,” Bond says. “She’s taken to it and really enjoys the writing.”
Reaching all learners
Bond’s passion for learning goes beyond her own family. She and her sister co-founded Wilder Child
, a nature-based education initiative. They’ve shared thousands of books with their children, and her sister recently published a book through Penguin Random House.
The library’s Summer Wonder program continues to support that kind of everyday learning through accessible activities and welcoming spaces. Leigh Verburg, branch outreach and programming specialist for KDL’s Cascade Township Branch and Caledonia Township Branch, says the program’s evolution was driven by a desire to reach learners of all types.
“Not every child takes to reading right away,” Verburg says. “We wanted to offer different ways for families to stay engaged and make learning part of their summer.”
Participants can read, explore nature, create art, or attend live programs — no special materials or schedules required. Slap bracelet reading logs and hands-on events have boosted engagement across branches.
“One of the most popular events last year was a mermaid in the fountain at Cascade,” Verburg says. “It drew kids in — and once they were here, we connected them with books and activities.”
The library also partners with Kent County Parks to plant a tree for each person who completes the bonus reading challenge. Staff members estimate around 300 trees will be added this year.
Verburg, now in her third year coordinating the program, describes it as a year-round effort that brings joy to her role. “We think about what’s going to work best for families — how to keep kids excited about learning in a way that fits their lives.”
She encourages families to start early in June and to stay connected through branch calendars and KDL’s social media. “You can make the program your own,” she says. “It’s designed to adapt to your child’s needs and your family’s schedule.”
At the Bond home, learning takes many forms — from forest school outings to family audiobooks, community theater, and creative writing. Summer Wonder helps tie it all together.
“The library is just so amazing,” Bond says. “There’s something for every kid, no matter what they’re into or how they learn.”
To join the Summer Wonder challenge, visit your local Kent District Library branch or go to kdl.org/summer
.
Literacy Matters is a series focused on the importance of knowledge, community resources seeking to remove barriers to access, and the value of our library systems to society. Literacy Matters is supported by Kent District Library.