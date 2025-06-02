Talent labs give insights into employer branding, promoting from within, workplace culture

The second Talent Learning Lab, “Reducing Barriers to Increase Retention,” was hosted by the Urban League of West Michigan. TRP

The second Talent Learning Lab, “Reducing Barriers to Increase Retention,” was hosted by the Urban League of West Michigan.

“Building Strong Employer Brands,” Aug. 12: Learn the key elements of a strong employer brand and how to create an exceptional candidate and employee experience.

Learn the key elements of a strong employer brand and how to create an exceptional candidate and employee experience. “Promoting from Within: A Skills-Based Approach,” Oct. 7: Examine how data, psychology, and proven practices can shape smarter, more equitable talent strategies. The session will cover skills-based hiring and evidence-based career coaching.

Examine how data, psychology, and proven practices can shape smarter, more equitable talent strategies. The session will cover skills-based hiring and evidence-based career coaching. “Workplace Success: Creating a Culture That Retains Top Talent,” Nov. 4: Gain strategies to build a supportive and welcoming work environment, tips for strengthening career development and leadership pipelines, and data-driven approaches to measure employee satisfaction and retention.

The first Talent Learning Lab in April explored AI’s role in fostering human connection in hiring.

At the second Talent Learning Lab, an Urban League of West Michigan panel shared strategies for supporting employees as whole individuals.

