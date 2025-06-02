Talent labs give insights into employer branding, promoting from within, workplace culture

As employers navigate a shifting talent landscape, a new series of Talent Learning Labs
from The Right Place
is offering practical, people-centered strategies for human resources professionals.
"Designed as intimate, interactive events, the labs help organizations uncover and implement strategies to attract, support, and develop employees by meeting them where they are," says Victor Joaquin, talent program manager at The Right Place. "Future sessions will explore topics such as building an employer brand, adopting skills-based talent strategies, and fostering a company culture that attracts and retains top talent."
Joaquin adds, “As talent continues to be one of the main challenges businesses cite during our visits, the Talent Learning Labs this year were designed to connect our attendees with potential resources and connections able to help address the variety of challenges their employees might be facing,” says Victor Joaquin, talent program manager at The Right Place.
The second Talent Learning Lab, “Reducing Barriers to Increase Retention,” was hosted by the Urban League of West Michigan.
The labs are limited to 25 to 30 attendees to allow for deeper conversation and collaboration among participants, who are primarily HR professionals, recruiters, and talent strategists.
“You don’t get lost in the shuffle,” Joaquin says. “The smaller setting makes it a more accessible networking experience, and people are more likely to stay and engage with the presenters and one another.”
Emphasis on retention
According to Joaquin, the momentum from the April session carried over into planning for future labs. Three more sessions are currently confirmed, with registrations underway. For more information or to register, go to The Right Place’s event page
.
Upcoming sessions are:
- “Building Strong Employer Brands,” Aug. 12: Learn the key elements of a strong employer brand and how to create an exceptional candidate and employee experience.
- “Promoting from Within: A Skills-Based Approach,” Oct. 7: Examine how data, psychology, and proven practices can shape smarter, more equitable talent strategies. The session will cover skills-based hiring and evidence-based career coaching.
- “Workplace Success: Creating a Culture That Retains Top Talent,” Nov. 4: Gain strategies to build a supportive and welcoming work environment, tips for strengthening career development and leadership pipelines, and data-driven approaches to measure employee satisfaction and retention.
“In past years, we focused heavily on sourcing and recruiting,” Joaquin says. “But employers today are investing more in retention. This year’s series reflects that shift.”
The first Talent Learning Lab in April explored AI’s role in fostering human connection in hiring.
Regional data confirms that trend. According to The Right Place’s most State of the Region report
, hiring is slowing, with 45% of companies indicating they were increasing employment, compared to 49% the year prior. However, the percentage of companies planning on keeping employment levels stable increased to 52% in 2024 compared to 48% in 2023.
Additionally, the number of companies increasing investments in training rose modestly, up 1% from 2023 to 2024.
AI and human connection
The inaugural lab in April focused on the intersection of AI and human connection in hiring.
Shawna Hondorp, area lead for talent solutions at Zeeland-based Disher
, led the session. She challenged the perception that automation and AI make recruiting impersonal.
“My session focused on how we can leverage AI and automation in talent acquisition to enhance efficiency while maintaining or even improving the human connection,” says Hondorp. “If implemented thoughtfully, these tools can free up recruiters to build stronger relationships with both candidates and hiring managers.”
Using real-world tools and situations, she framed the discussion around three key areas where AI can impact recruitment: candidate outreach, sourcing, and interview preparation. Her go-to quote for the session came from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: “AI will not replace jobs, but it will replace people not using AI.”
She says the participants responded enthusiastically.
“One of the first questions I asked was, ‘How many people have ever been ghosted during the job application process?’ and basically everyone raised their hands,” Hondorp says. “That shared sentiment opened up great dialogue about how the hiring process needs more transparency.”
She believes that embracing AI doesn’t mean losing the human touch.
“I love AI. I love talent acquisition. It’s the hill I’m willing to die on. Job searches shouldn’t be this stressful. The more we use the right tools and focus on human connection, the better it is for everyone involved.”
The lab sparked conversations around practical implementation.
“People were excited, but also wondering, ‘How do we start?’” she adds. “Hopefully, I was able to offer some practical tips to help them take those first steps.”
Empathy as a retention tool
Karrie Brown, business solutions manager for West Michigan Works!
in Grand Rapids, attended the second session of the Talent Learning Lab in May, titled “Reducing Barriers to Increase Retention,” hosted by the Urban League of West Michigan
.
In her role, Brown regularly engages with employers across industries to better understand their workforce challenges.
“Retention consistently emerges as a major concern, with employers sharing barriers their employees face, from paying for training to high childcare costs to lack of reliable transportation,” Brown says.
At the second Talent Learning Lab, an Urban League of West Michigan panel shared strategies for supporting employees as whole individuals.
What stood out to Brown was the Urban League’s approach to team check-ins. Staff hold weekly meetings that go beyond job duties, intentionally creating space to check in on employees as whole people.
“This demonstrates how empathy can be built into workplace structure,” Brown says. “Employees may not feel comfortable asking for help with challenges outside of work unless there’s already a foundation of trust. Regular, open conversations about both work successes and personal struggles create an environment where employees feel safe speaking up. This proactive, human-centered culture drives long-term retention—it’s a strategy that works.”
Her biggest takeaway: effective retention begins with people-first management.
“Every employee brings their full self to work — their lived experiences, personal challenges, and successes,” Brown says. “As a manager, I need to meet people where they are, offering support that helps them bring their best to the workplace. Whether that’s offering flexibility during overwhelming periods or connecting employees to resources, small acts of support make a significant impact."
She adds, "The session reinforced that retention isn’t just about policies — it’s about relationships, empathy, and showing employees we care about them as whole people. I’ll carry this message forward in my work with both my team and the employers we serve through our Industry Talent Councils.”
Grounded in experience
Joaquin says his role as a former recruiter helps him shape the series with real-world insight.
“I’ve been with The Right Place for three years, and before that, I spent five and a half years as a recruiter. I know how quickly the industry evolves — and how valuable it is to have a space to learn from each other.”
The first Talent Learning Lab in April explored AI’s role in fostering human connection in hiring.
Joaquin says the format and topics are designed to meet employers where they are.
“Our goal is to give them something actionable they can take back to their teams and to help them feel less alone in figuring it out.”
Photos courtesy of The Right Place
This series seeks to highlight tech organizations and employers throughout Greater Grand Rapids that are delivering innovative programs and addressing talent pipeline challenges and seeking to develop, attract and retain quality talent in West Michigan. This series is underwritten by The Right Place.