Things to do in July: Tango, car shows, Fourth of July parties, and lighthouse tours

It’s July, so Michiganders are celebrating our nation’s independence, and many also are celebrating independence from stay-at-home orders due to the pandemic. There are plenty of things to do this month in Allegan, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties, so grab a cool drink and take a look at these ideas. This list includes options for everyone, regardless of age, ability, or interest.
QuinTangoClassical Argentinian tango
J. Petter Galleries, 161 N. Blue Star Highway, Douglas
July 1, 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Experience classical Argentinian tango with the group QuinTango. The quintet features top-notch female chamber musicians and their crackerjack bandoneon player. This is tango like you’ve never imagined it: classical chops, jazz harmonies, and intimate arrangements written for the group by outstanding composers in Buenos Aires.
Details: saugatuck.com/event/quintango-album-release-tour/
South Pierhead Lighthouse Tour
1431 Beach St., Muskegon
July 1, 1-5 p.m.
Cost: $3 for children, $5 for adults
Take a historical tour of Muskegon’s South Pierhead Lighthouse at Pere Marquette Beach. Climb to the top and learn the history of this functioning light. Enjoy the view and take photos. Tours are Monday, Friday and Saturdays, 1 – 5 pm. (Children must be 3 feet or taller to climb) Maps & souvenirs are available to purchase.
Details: muskegonlights.org/
Annual Heykoop Veteran Car Show & Benefit
Hot Rod Harley Davidson,149 Shoreline Drive, Muskegon
July 2, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Cost: Free, and $15 entry for car show participants at the gate or $10 if pre-registered.
Back for its sixth year, the Heykoop Veteran Memorial Car Show and Benefit seeks to raise awareness and funds to help fight veteran suicide. Event includes food trucks all day, 50/50s, raffles, silent and live auctions, and much more.
Details: lighthouseforveterans.org
Milwaukee Clipper Fourth of July Party
2098 Lakeshore Drive, Muskegon
July 2, 7:30-10 p.m.
Cost: Free for members, and $10 for non-members
The S. S. Milwaukee Clipper Preservation Inc. is hosting a Fourth of July party on the Milwaukee Clipper. Food will be sold. For $5 you can get a GNL hot dog, a bag of chips, and a soda. There will be a lot going on. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the event.
Details: milwaukeeclipper.com/events/
Muskegon Clippers Baseball VS. Sandusky Bay Ice Haulers
Marsh Field, 1800 Peck St., Muskegon
July 2, 7-10:30 p.m.
Cost: $2-$5
Come on down and watch your Muskegon Clippers of the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League take on the Sandusky Bay Ice Haulers at Historic Marsh Field! Stop by Marsh field for some fun, and to watch some of the best college baseball in the area! Players from all over the country come to Muskegon every summer for the chance to play with the Clippers!
Details: muskegonclippers.com
Show and Shine Car Show and Cruise
Corner of Main Avenue and Church Street, Zeeland
Friday, July 8-Saturday, July 9
Friday, July 8
4 p.m. Zeeland Rotary chicken barbecue
5-6 p.m. (Cruise begins at 6 p.m.)
Saturday, July 9
8 a.m. registration ($10)
8:30-9 a.m. line up in downtown Zeeland
9 a.m.-2 p.m. Public show and judging for awards
View more than 200 classic cars, hotrods, low riders, and custom cars. Free admission for the public. Awards, including "people's choice" will be presented. For details, visit zeelandfestivals.com
