Vietnamese legacy: A granddaughter reclaims her family's story

Jennifer Pham’s grandfather, Xinh Van Pham, reunites with his wife, father, and siblings on Dec. 23, 1984, after nine years apart. Courtesy of Jennifer Pham

Jennifer Pham’s father, Thong Pham, stands beside his Varsity Letter awards in soccer, wrestling, and track from Grandville High School (2025). Courtesy of Jennifer Pham

Jennifer Pham’s grandfather, Xinh Van Pham, poses proudly with his new car in the 980s. Courtesy of Jennifer Pham

Jennifer Pham’s grandfather, Xinh Van Pham, plays guitar alongside fellow Vietnamese friends in the 1980s, using music to celebrate culture and build community. Courtesy of Jennifer Pham

Two-year-old Jennifer Pham with her mother, Van Le, in front of the food court at Rivertown Crossings Mall in 2010. Courtesy of Jennifer Pham

