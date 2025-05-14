Vietnamese refugee legacy inspires grandchild’s graduation reflection

Ethan Lien's grandparents, dad, uncle, and two aunts outside of the Grand Rapids church that sponsored them in 1980. Courtesy of Ethan Lien

Ethan Lien’s grandmother holds a sign displaying her boat number, commemorating her journey as part of the Vietnamese boat people in 1951. Courtesy of Ethan Lien

Ethan Lien’s dad surrounded by family after graduating from the correctional officer academy in 2024.

Ethan Lien with his extended family at their 2024 Christmas party. Courtesy of Ethan Lien

