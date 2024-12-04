How a life without a car led to financial freedom and a three-story home

For most people, life in a midsized city like Grand Rapids seems to demand a car. It’s a given that owning a vehicle is necessary to commute to work, run errands and maintain a social life.
But for Ken Miguel-Cipriano, the opposite has proven true.
By choosing a carless lifestyle and relying on The Rapid transit system, his bicycle and his own two feet, Ken has not only navigated Grand Rapids with ease but also saved enough money to buy a three-story home on the city’s South Side.
Photo by Tommy AllenKen Miguel-Cipriano locks up his bike at one of the city's designated spots.
Miguel-Cipriano’s journey to car-free living started long before he set down roots in Michigan. His childhood was spent in Peru, where most people depend on buses to get around.
He immigrated to the United States with his family in 1990, settling in West Michigan. His early years were shaped by financial challenges that instilled in him a deep appreciation for frugality.
“I grew up relatively poor, on food stamps,” Miguel-Cipriano says. “In that culture, you learn to look for savings wherever you can. I didn’t have the ability to own a car, so I walked, biked, and took the bus. It’s a habit that stuck with me – and it’s paid off.”
A liberated life
While some might see a carless life as a sacrifice, for Miguel-Cipriano, it’s been a source of freedom. Working at the West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology (WMCAT) as well as at Grand Valley State University, he has structured his life to avoid the need for a vehicle. His home, job and regular haunts are all within a few miles of each other.
“My work and home are aligned geographically on purpose,” he says. “WMCAT is on the near West Side, just a few blocks from GVSU’s business college. I planned my life this way because it makes it easier to stay carless.”
Photo by Tommy AllenKen Miguel-Cipriano uses hand signals to help others understand his path of choice.
This deliberate approach has yielded substantial financial benefits. By cutting out the expenses associated with car ownership – gas, insurance, maintenance and parking — Miguel-Cipriano estimated he saves thousands of dollars annually. In 2017, those savings culminated in the purchase of his three-story, four-bedroom home in Burton Heights.
“That was possible because of riding transit,” Miguel-Cipriano says. “I’ve saved enough money that I don’t have to stress about where or when I shop. I can buy fresh, local food from the farmers market and invest in my health, all while supporting the community.”
Photo by Tommy AllenLoading one's bike on and off The Rapid's rack is a snap.
Getting to know the city
Miguel-Cipriano values the way walking, biking and riding the bus allow him to experience Grand Rapids in ways that car owners often miss.
“Sometimes, when buses are delayed in the winter, I walk home instead of waiting. It takes 40 minutes, but I’d rather be moving than sitting in traffic,” he says. “I listen to a podcast, discover a new café, or even stop to help someone stuck in the snow. That’s a better way to experience the city.”
Photo by Tommy AllenKen Miguel-Cipriano models the "walk your wheels on the sidewalk" ordinance.
Miguel-Cipriano’s carless life hasn’t been without challenges.
Last year, while biking downtown, he was struck by a car traveling at 40 miles per hour. The accident left him in a wheelchair for nearly two months as his body healed from deep bruising. But he says he came out of the experience with a deeper commitment to advocating for better mobility infrastructure in Grand Rapids.
“It reinforced my belief that accessibility benefits everyone,” Miguel-Cipriano says. “The (1990 Americans with Disabilities Act) ADA isn’t the goal, it’s the bare minimum. We need safer streets, better transit stops, and infrastructure for people of all abilities."
Photo by Tommy AllenThe remnants of past car cultures can be seen along Ken Miguel-Cipriano 's Silver Line route.
He says the city's parking problem is really a walking problem.
"People want to park right in front of their destination. But if we design the city to be more walkable and bike-friendly, everyone benefits," Miguel-Cipriano says.
Netherlands is a model
Miguel-Cipriano’s advocacy extends beyond personal experience. Before joining WMCAT, he contributed to the city of Grand Rapids’ Mobile GR department, where he helped design commuter bus routes and infrastructure improvements.
He continues to champion these efforts, emphasizing that a carless lifestyle isn’t just practical but also builds empathy.
“I’m not advocating for a world without cars, just fewer of them,” he says. “People should have choices, and biking or taking the bus builds empathy. You experience the city differently and notice things you wouldn’t from a car. You realize how hard it is for some people to cross a busy street or navigate icy sidewalks. It’s about making the city better for everyone.”
Miguel-Cipriano thinks Grand Rapids’ Dutch heritage should be a model for the future.
“Cities like Amsterdam are world leaders in multi-modal transportation,” he says. “We should lean into that heritage and commit to building infrastructure that prioritizes walking, biking, and public transit.”
Photo by Tommy AllenBurton Heights business district is where Garfield Park's Ken Miguel-Cipriano grabs his bus to work.
His vision for a more accessible and connected city appears to be gaining traction.
Miguel-Cipriano has noticed more people on bikes and buses lately, a shift he attributes to rising costs of car ownership and housing.
“It’s becoming unlivable for many people to own a car,” he says. “I think we’re seeing the last stages of capitalism, and people are starting to push back. It’s important that we make these transitions easier.”
Deeper than financial savings
Miguel-Cipriano’s approach to life – intentional, community-focused and resourceful – has also shaped his social connections.
When he needs to travel outside Grand Rapids, he relies on a network of friends, family, and transit options like trains or EV car-sharing programs.
“I borrow my parents’ car when I need it, or sometimes I carpool with friends,” he says. “Uber is my last resort – it’s expensive and the drivers are underpaid. I’d rather support someone directly in my community.”
Photo by Tommy AllenAfter being hit by cars several times while in a bike lane in his Southeast neighborhood, Ken Miguel-Cipriano now prefers to stay on the sidewalks until downtown.
Ultimately, Miguel-Cipriano’s carless lifestyle is about more than just saving money or getting from point A to point B. It’s a philosophy of living fully, connecting with others and embracing the unexpected moments that make life meaningful.
“I think living without a car leads to a more interesting and fulfilling life,” he says. “You’re more present in your city, meeting people, noticing things, and experiencing randomness. That’s the good stuff in life. Corporations want to buy all your time, but we can take it back and live in a way that feels more meaningful and connected.”
As Grand Rapids continues to grow, Miguel-Cipriano hopes the city will adopt a vision that supports diverse transportation options and makes it easier for others to embrace carless living.
“This isn’t just about me, it’s about giving people choices,” he says. “A more walkable, bikeable and transit-friendly city isn’t a sacrifice. It’s an investment in a better future for everyone.”
Voices for Transit is a series that explores public transportation in Greater Grand Rapids by exploring the issues that diverse communities face, lifting up the voices of residents, employers and stakeholders.