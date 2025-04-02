Volunteers find purpose, fulfillment at Disability Network West Michigan

Gail Eichorst has volunteered with Disability Network West Michigan (DNWM) for about a decade.
The Muskegon woman was helping a neighbor without a car by driving her to appointments when she came across a brochure at a ministry where she was volunteering. It outlined DNWM's driver program and the need for volunteers.
“I thought, ‘This could be helpful.’ I called the number and got involved,” Eichorst says.
At nearly 73, Eichorst says volunteering keeps her motivated and active.
“I tell myself, 'I need to stay healthy for my brother and others I support.' It gives me purpose,” she says.
Photo by Danielle BennettGail Eichorst is a volunteer driver with Disability Network West Michigan.
A retired registered nurse, Eichorst spent her career at the former Hackley Hospital, working in various departments.
“After I retired, I needed to stay active. Volunteering increased the time I spent helping others, and it’s been rewarding,” she says.
Many of the people Eichorst assists need transportation to medical appointments, including her brother, a Navy veteran.
“Sometimes their family members can’t take time off work to drive them, so they rely on volunteers like me,” Eichorst says. “It just makes me feel good to help others.”
Her dedication has also led her to volunteer with the Volunteer for Dental program in Muskegon, which provides basic dental care for low-income residents who volunteer.
“The program offers a stipend for mileage, about 50 cents per mile. I log my hours and miles on a voucher each month. It's been such a help,” Eichorst says. “For someone who volunteers a lot, the hours can even cover free dentistry.”
More help is needed
DNWM could use more volunteers like Eichorst, says Barb Olsen, the part-time event and volunteer specialist who has been with the organization for almost a year.
“When we need extra hands at events, it would be wonderful to have volunteers who could assist or perhaps present to some of our peer support groups,” Olsen says.
Olsen coordinates events and oversees volunteers. She previously worked for several nonprofits, including Every Woman’s Place and Catholic Charities West Michigan.
Photo by Danielle BennettBarb Olsen, an event and volunteer specialist with Disability Network West Michigan, works with a volunteer at the organization.
One of DNWM's peer support groups is the Ignite program, for young people ages 16 to 26. They meet monthly to discuss life skills and overcoming barriers.
“It would be wonderful if we had volunteers who could present on different topics,” Olsen says. “We have one group in Muskegon and one starting in Newaygo County.”
DNWM is also introducing a Test Pilot Program, which will rely on volunteers to assess accessibility at places and events across the community.
“We need volunteers to go out around our community and identify barriers,” Olsen explains. “Can people in chairs get around? Can doors be opened into businesses? Are there heavy doors they couldn’t open by themselves? It’s a wonderful program in other communities, and we’re exploring how to bring it to Muskegon.”
The goal is to help people know whether a venue is accessible, which can make a significant difference for people with disabilities.
“Imagine how disappointing it would be to buy concert tickets, arrive at the venue, and find you can't get in because it's not accessible,” Olsen says.
A chance to support inclusion
DNWM CEO Will Wilson says Olsen’s work in recruiting and training volunteers is vital to the organization's mission.
“Those recruited add to our growing list of ambassadors across our five communities, promoting inclusiveness for all. DNWM actively seeks volunteers from Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Mason, and Lake counties,” Wilson says.
Photo by Danielle BennettBarb Olsen, an event and volunteer specialist with Disability Network West Michigan, works at her desk.
DNWM is also looking for volunteers to serve on its board and represent the organization at community events.
“Right now, I have a small but dedicated group of about five volunteers,” Olsen says. “We could always use more people who are passionate about raising awareness about the issues that face people with disabilities.
For those interested in volunteering, Olsen encourages reaching out directly.
“They can call or email me, and I'll set up a volunteer orientation and training session. Then, they’ll be ready to help at our events,” she says.
Volunteers assist with tasks such as setting up, taking down, and engaging with attendees.
Olsen says she was drawn to DNWM by its mission.
“The more people understand the challenges people with disabilities face, the more inclusive and supportive our community will become.”
The multi-regional Disability Inclusion series is made possible through a partnership with Centers for Independent Living organizations across West Michigan.