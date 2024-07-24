Watercolors 7: The Grand Renaissance honors iconic group Switch

Watercolors, an annual celebration of Black culture, is marking its seventh year with its inaugural ceremony honoring successful black artists from the Grand Rapids area.
The ceremony will honor the iconic R&B group Switch, which featured several Grand Rapids musicians, and be part of “Watercolors 7: The GRand Renaissance,” to be held Saturday, July 27, at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. The Switch recognition is in partnership with the Asher Legacy Group and producer Lucius B. Hoskins, a Stellar Award winner and Billboard and Grammy-nominated songwriter, music producer and musician, also from the area.
Switch, formed in the 1970s, was founded by Gregory Williams, who will attend and accept the award on behalf of the group. Family of deceased members Bobby and Tommy DeBarge, who were from Grand Rapids, will also be in attendance.
Watercolors, an event that began with a mature, inclusive audience in mind, has grown to become a three-day annual event in Grand Rapids that has raised more than $30,000 that has been given back to the community.
“It’s a fundraiser as well as an opportunity to come out and try something different,” says R. Emma Johnson, CEO of Asher Legacy Group, who created Watercolors with a group of women looking to provide an experience combining great food, fashion, music, and community in one setting. She describes Watercolors as inclusive in representing all colors and generations.
Community spirit
Johnson, born in Muskegon Heights, has been a Grand Rapids resident for 37 years,
moving to the area after graduating from Western Michigan University in 1987.
The youngest of nine children, Johnson, whose father passed away when she was 5, watched her mother give back to others as a single parent, so that spirit was instilled in her early on.
“At 47, 12 years ago, I no longer wanted to work in corporate America because I didn’t feel likeI was working on my purpose. Now at 59, I feel like I am way into my purpose,” Johnson shares, saying she uses her creativity and planning skills in this community work.
A few tickets for Watercolors 7 are still available, with tickets opening up for individual events or VIP tickets including entry into Friday’s Hustle On the Greens golf outing at Indian Trails Golf Course, a meal, preferred seating, a beverage ticket, and Saturday’s show.
Events kick off on Thursday at 7:30 pm at Rosa Parks Circle with the free “Jazz and More” event, with music ranging from jazz to R&B, and including country this year.
Watercolors 7 is produced in partnership with Asher Legacy Group and Lucius
Hoskins. For more information, including ticket pricing, details, and event locations, visit:
Watercolors GR: watercolorsgr.com
Asher Legacy Group: asherlegacygroup.org
Lucius Hoskins: luciushoskins.com
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.