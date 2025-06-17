West Michigan communities awarded grants to help with placemaking projects

Newaygo is among the communities receiving money for placemaking projects. File photo

In Lakeview, a village in Montcalm County, plans for a modern, multi-use pavilion for community events – swap meets, baby showers, birthday parties and more – are going forward thanks to Michigan’s Revitalization and Placemaking Program (RAP).



In Newaygo, the same grant program from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation is enabling the Newaygo County community to convert a vacant property in the center of downtown into a pocket park.



And in Howard City, The Depot, one of the city’s oldest structures, will be revamped and improved to expand its use as a hub for community activities, thanks to RAP.



These placemaking projects in West Michigan are among the recipients of $1.3 million in funding from RAP, awarded in collaboration with the Greater Muskegon Economic Development, Lakeshore Advantage, and The Right Place, Inc., regional economic development organizations. The funds were approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund board of directors.



“We’re grateful for this collaborative effort to bring regional dollars home to support local placemaking,” said Jennifer Owens, who is president of Lakeshore Advantage. “Investments in community spaces like the Holland Bike Park and Saugatuck Town Center help bring local visions to life, support vibrant downtowns, and make our region more attractive to the next generation of talent.”



Managed by the MEDC, RAP is a statewide grant program that provides funding support for public placemaking and real estate redevelopment projects.



A collaborative team from The Right Place, Lakeshore Advantage, and Greater Muskegon Economic Development led the application process for West Michigan communities. The organizations received 30 regional placemaking applications from nine counties, totaling more than $7.9 million in grant requests. An internal team evaluated all applications, scoring each one according to the priorities set forth by the MEDC. In the end, seven placemaking projects were selected from six counties with new, innovative ideas to reactivate lost, underutilized, or vacant spaces.



Here are the grant-winning projects:



Holland Bike Park – Holland

The future site of the Holland Bike Park is a large, undeveloped city-owned parcel adjacent to the local D&W grocery store. When completed, the Holland Bike Park will be a 153,000 square foot (3.5 acre), one-of-a-kind regional destination, providing cyclists and adventure sport enthusiasts with new mountain bike trails through the woods and a formal pump cycle track with features such as berms, rolls, and other structures to challenge users, all while offering unparalleled views of the Macatawa River and access to downtown Holland.



Farmer's Market Community Pavilion – Lakeview

Lakeview plans to construct a modern multi-use pavilion for community members to use year-round for swap meets, baby showers, birthday parties and family events. Specific community activities include Lakeview's town festival, Fall Fest, Turkey Trot, and Christmas in Lakeview, among other seasonal events. This site is connected to Lakeview’s downtown and is within a block of Tamarack Lake.



Howard City Depot Revitalization – Howard City

The Depot, once a vital railroad stop, continues to serve the community as a hub for activities, thanks to its location along the Fred Meijer White Pine State Park Trail. Interior improvements include HVAC and other finishes for a usable public space including a historical museum, information center, community events, farmers markets. Other improvements include trash receptacles, benches, site lighting, and security cameras.



Downtown Newaygo Pocket Park – Newaygo

This project entails converting a vacant building/property in the center of downtown into a beautiful pocket park that will serve as a central attraction in downtown. Approximately 7,500 square feet of public space will be revitalized. The project will be part of the city's downtown Social District, which is used year-round. To make the space even more attractive and usable in the winter, a fireplace feature is planned.



Rowan Park Broadway Streetscape – Muskegon Heights

Plans include appropriate street trees, street furniture, pedestrian-scale lighting, scored concrete pavers, bump-outs for on-street parking, and safer crosswalks and other amenities. As part of the larger streetscape project, there will be new crosswalks, sidewalk bump-outs, planted trees, installation of physical assets such as pedestrian streetlights, benches, and trash receptacles. This project will add several improvements to Muskegon Heights's downtown area in terms of active mobility infrastructure, safety measures, and urban foresting.



Steele Street Park – Ionia

The proposed Steele Street Park is a transformative project that will revitalize a vacant 7.7-acre parcel into a vibrant, multi-phase recreational complex, with the centerpiece being a versatile performing arts pavilion. The initial phase of Steele Street Park will establish critical infrastructure and amenities on approximately one acre of the site. Strategically placed benches throughout the site will create welcoming spaces for relaxation, socialization, and observation, enhancing the overall visitor experience.



Saugatuck Township Town Center – Saugatuck Township

The Saugatuck Township Pedestrian Plaza is a transformative initiative designed to revitalize a key segment of the Blue Star Highway, creating a vibrant and accessible public space. The project will reimagine approximately one acre site into a thoughtfully designed pedestrian plaza. Revitalization efforts will include landscaping, hardscaping, and infrastructure upgrades to create an inviting and functional public environment.