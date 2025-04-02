Wheel the World designation spotlights GR’s accessibility

Influencers and friends Stefanie Schaffer
and Erika Nala Franco
had a whirlwind week when they met up in Grand Rapids, not only to catch up but to see how easily they could explore the city in their wheelchairs.
Their October visit is featured in a newly released video
designed to boost tourism by highlighting the region’s accessibility, from downtown Grand Rapids to county parks.
The video illustrates why Grand Rapids has a "Destination Verified" status as an accessible city by Wheel the World, an online platform and travel agency.
The footage shows the women making the most of their time, hand-cycling down Millennium Park’s Hansen Trail against the backdrop of colorful fall foliage, catching a Grand Rapids Griffins hockey game, exploring an iconic fashion exhibit at the Grand Rapids Art Museum, and sampling craft beer at Founders Brewing Co.
Schaffer and Franco's video and social media posts show them navigating hotels, restaurants, and attractions.
Courtesy Wheel the WorldInfluencers and friends Stefanie Schaffer and Erika Nala Franco visit Frederik Meijer Gardens.
Inclusive tourism
Their visit was part of a collaboration among Experience Grand Rapids
, Wheel the World
, and Disability Advocates of Kent County
(DAKC). It was supported by a Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) Accessible Traveler Grant
.
The Wheel the World website shows the accessibility of places worldwide in four categories: mobility, auditory, visual, and sensory. As a Wheel the World verified destination, Grand Rapids joins other Michigan cities — Ann Arbor, Lansing, and Kalamazoo — in promoting inclusive tourism.
Schaffer and Franco were impressed by how they could do things with minimal assistance because of accessible design, from rolling wheelchairs up ramps into a DASH bus to launching a kayak at Millennium Park.
“I’ve been kayaking before, but usually, I have to be lifted up and placed into the kayak,” Schaffer wrote on Instagram. “This setup allowed me to feel safe and independent. It was such a perfect day.”
The advocates for accessible tourism share their experiences on social media posts to encourage people with disabilities to feel more comfortable traveling.
“If you have a disability and you're scared to travel, you should just do it — because time doesn't come back, your youth doesn't come back, and your health doesn't come back,” Franco says.
Courtesy Wheel the WorldInfluencers and friends Stefanie Schaffer and Erika Nala Franco take a selfie at Founders Brewing Co.
Long process of improvement
Years of effort went into achieving the “Destination Verified” status. Experience Grand Rapids and DAKC have worked together for more than eight years. Their venue-mapping efforts earned them the 2019 Governor’s Award for Innovative Tourism Collaboration and won Grand Rapids recognition as one of the most accessible cities in 2017 and 2019.
“We have been working closely with Disability Advocates of Kent County and have made tremendous strides,” says Kate Lieto, vice president of marketing at Experience Grand Rapids. “The MEDC grant allowed us to take our efforts to the next level.”
The grant funded a partnership with Wheel the World, which trained DAKC members on its model of access review so as to assess accessibility at 50 businesses. DAKC has completed hundreds of these reviews, and that information is available on the websites of Experience GR and the Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. websites.
“This certification reflects our strong commitment to building a more inclusive community,” says Dave Bulkowski, executive director of DAKC. “It’s a win for both visitors with disabilities and local residents.”
The list of 50 verified locations is divided into three categories: hotels, restaurants, and activities. It includes major attractions like Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, the Grand Rapids Art Museum, and DeVos Place. Dining options feature Founders Brewing Co. and Bistro Bella Vita. Accommodations include JW Marriott, Hyatt Place, and Embassy Suites.
Courtesy Wheel the WorldInfluencers and friends Stefanie Schaffer and Erika Nala Franco
Because other businesses are interested in being featured, including many outside downtown or elsewhere in the county, Experience Grand Rapids and DAKC will expand accessibility information to cover 350 more locations. This data will be available on ExperienceGR.com
.
“We are looking at the whole county and trying to make sure it's not just downtown, but that the whole county’s been represented in this effort,” Lieto says.
“We’re committed to giving travelers the detailed information they need to make informed decisions,” she adds. “Our goal is to make sure visitors with accessibility needs can easily identify accessible hotels, restaurants, attractions, and other businesses.”
Assisting businesses
A key component of the initiative has been helping businesses improve accessibility. DAKC offers training sessions covering accessibility enhancements and disability etiquette.
“We have an inclusion consultant, Jon Cauchi, who works directly with businesses,” says Kim Davey, DAKC’s community engagement and advocacy manager. “He provides training on inclusive language, working with people with disabilities, and understanding accessibility from multiple perspectives.”
DAKC also has volunteers known as “test pilots” who provide feedback on venue accessibility.
“Those folks are just amazing, and they love the opportunity to be heard,” says Davey. "You have to consider accessibility through multiple lenses. Because we have worked with these volunteers so closely, I think that we're able to tap into their experience and provide information to people that is useful regardless of what your disability might be."
Accessible tourism opens up a new market because 20% of the population lives with a disability.
“When you consider the family and friends traveling with people with disabilities, the economic influence grows exponentially,” Davey says. “Creating accessible and welcoming communities benefits everyone.”
Courtesy Wheel the WorldInfluencers and friends Stefanie Schaffer and Erika Nala Franco in downtown Grand Rapids.
