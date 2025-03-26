Women in tech find community in Grand Rapids

In the tech world, women often struggle to get a seat at the table. In Grand Rapids, they’re building their own table.
Grassroots gatherings such as the Go Beyond conference and monthly Coffee Circles, both part of The Right Place’s Tech Council initiatives, are growing rapidly, offering women in a traditionally male-dominated industry the chance to connect, share experiences, and support one another.
Last year, Brittany Hunter attended Go Beyond with one colleague. This year, she returned as an organizer, helping her firm, Atomic Object
, serve as the event’s premier sponsor. She also brought a dozen women from her team.
“We had such a great time at the event and built lasting connections with other women in our field here in Grand Rapids,” says Hunter, a delivery practice lead at Atomic Object, a custom software design and development firm.
“Our company is really invested in increasing the role of women in tech, so sponsoring Go Beyond felt like a natural fit,” she adds. “We’re excited to give more women on our team the chance to build relationships, take a step back from day-to-day demands, and refill their cups.”
Hunter believes representation in tech is critical, not just for equity, but for innovation.
“Women and diversity in general are good for tech. The products we build need to reflect diverse perspectives. That leads to more creativity and better solutions that work for more people, not just the dominant group.”
Courtesy The Right PlaceJennifer Wangler sees events like South by Southwest, which she recently attended, and Tech Week as important stages to share the West Michigan tech story.
Supportive atmosphere
In her opening remarks at this year’s conference, Hunter spoke about how isolating tech can be for women and the importance of diversity in STEM.
“This was a day for us to come together to be seen, be heard, and belong,” she says. “When DEI is under attack nationally, it’s even more important to create spaces where people feel supported and rejuvenated, especially in the face of microaggressions or simple ignorance.”
She credits Jennifer Wangler, vice president of technology at The Right Place
, for leading the charge. The Go Beyond conference and monthly Coffee Circles are building a real community among women in the field.
“There’s so much learning that happens month to month as we visit different companies and hear how they’re growing and innovating,” Hunter says. “It’s beautiful to see women leading these conversations and solving complex problems, often without the buy-in or support of others.”
Stacy Paul, founder and CEO of Array of Engineers, helped launch the Women in Tech group through the Technology Council of West Michigan. Her firm was recently honored with three major recognitions: the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch Distinguished Alumni Award, the Great Place to Work Award, and the Women-Owned Small Business Award.
Paul says the group has become a space where women go out of their way to uplift each other, whether through project partnerships, sharing best practices, or offering mentorship.
“There’s support from both colleges and companies, big and small,” she says. Array has invested in the talent pipeline through internships and mentoring programs that have steadily grown over the past seven years.
Courtesy The Right PlaceGo Beyond conference panelists.
Monthly gatherings
Coffee Circles grew out of the first Go Beyond conference, when attendees asked for more frequent ways to stay connected.
“One day was great, but women wanted to stay connected,” Paul says. “So we launched Coffee Circles, a space to meet monthly, have coffee, talk about life, and keep growing together.”
Held monthly at rotating local businesses, the gatherings are free and open to all, from students to executives.
“At each one, women from the host company share their career journeys,” Paul says. “It’s created space for deeper connections, career conversations, and awareness of other opportunities in the local tech ecosystem.”
Along with networking, these gatherings offer candid discussions about challenges that women might not feel comfortable bringing up with male colleagues. Most events include a business tour and a behind-the-scenes look at how tech is being implemented across industries.
“The women talk about their paths, and the truth is, no path is weird. Everyone’s journey has twists and turns,” Paul says. “It’s OK to change careers or roles at 20, 30, 40, or 50. That’s valid, and it happens to everyone.”
Each Coffee Circle event has reached capacity.
“I’m grateful The Right Place saw the need for this,” says Paul. “The traction has been incredible, and now they’re even measuring the impact. That kind of support is meaningful.”
This year’s Go Beyond drew a sold-out crowd of more than 100.
“It’s all about creating a space to elevate women in tech,” Wangler says. “This year, we saw a range of ages, backgrounds, and roles. It was so exciting.”
Courtesy The Right PlaceAnna Baeten
Strength in sharing
The 2024 theme was failure and how to navigate it and grow from it. Anna Baeten, principal of The Human Solution, led two interactive workshops guiding women through their relationship with failure and how personal tendencies shape interactions.
“Tech is moving at such a fast pace, and there are so many chances to fail,” Wangler says. “We talked about how teams rally through that and how individuals process it and move beyond it.”
Having a trusted circle to lean on, she adds, is powerful.
“When women in leadership share stories of failure and are still successful, it gives others the courage to keep going,” Wangler says. “You can’t have these conversations unless it’s an authentic and safe space.”
West Michigan’s collaborative culture is part of what makes this work thrive, she says.
“I always say our community is our secret sauce. We have a rising-tide mentality. Leaders want to support each other and the next generation.”
Building this community requires participation, Wangler adds.
“My commitment is to create an authentic space. Your commitment is just to show up. Imagine what happens in there,” she says.
Wangler sees events like South by Southwest, which she recently attended, and Tech Week as important stages to share the West Michigan tech story. She says the work happening in Grand Rapids is unique.
“West Michigan is humble. But we have a vibrant tech ecosystem. It’s time we share what’s happening in our little, humble community with the world.”