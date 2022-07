Sacred Spaces Grants seek to further environmental justice statewide

the need to address climate change by reducing emissions of greenhouse gasses and

the harm caused by the climate crisis in low-income neighborhoods that can least afford to make changes, along with low-income congregations’ inability to pay for energy efficiency improvements to their facilities because of inequity.

The applicant's annual budget must be under $250,000.

The congregation must have 50 or more members, at least 10 years of operation and must operate from buildings open to the public rather than residential properties.

The applicant must also operate active programs responding to human needs, such as food pantries or health clinics.