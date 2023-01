Community mental health agency call lines connect Michiganders with local crisis care

Call line staff working in the team room at Summit Pointe's First Step Urgent Care. Community Mental Health Association of Michigan and its community mental health (CMH) agency members.

Valerie Lamper, on the phone, is a clinical social worker at Summit Pointe's First Step Urgent Care.

Summit Pointe's First Step program operates out of their facility on College Street in Battle Creek.

Sean Field, clinical director, Summit Pointe

Kelly Quinn, on the phone, is a clinical social worker at Summit Pointe's First Step Urgent Care.