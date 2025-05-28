Adapting outdoor recreation in West Michigan amidst shifting seasons and climate change

West Michigan’s recreational environment is undergoing a significant shift due to climate change, characterized by milder winters and increasingly unpredictable seasons.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture officially changed the region’s climate classification from Zone 5 to Zone 6A in November 2023, underscoring the extensive regional effects of climate change on winter activities in West Michigan.
While some might perceive this zone reclassification as a loss, local businesses and government entities that have relied on cold weather and snowfall for decades are adopting innovative strategies to adapt to the longer warm seasons.
Summer provides opportunities for kids to hit the trails at Cannonsburg Ski Resort.
At Cannonsburg Ski Resort, traditionally a hub for winter activities, the changing climate has made it necessary to reevaluate strategies for staying relevant year-round.
"We’ve always tried to evolve beyond just skiing," says Danielle Musto, marketing director at Cannonsburg Ski Resort
. "We now offer mountain biking, trail running programs, and an Adventure Camp for kids. We’re constantly looking for ways to get people outdoors year-round."
More than snow
Although winter sports remain a key aspect of Cannonsburg’s offerings, the resort’s adaptation to warmer seasons has been crucial, creating unique opportunities for this popular West Michigan destination.
“When we have a good winter, we reinvest the revenue to improve our snow-making operations, so we can make snow faster and capture those cold days,” Musto says, adding that this approach, followed by most Michigan ski resorts, allows a consistent experience for skiers despite the unpredictability of snowfall.
Cannonsberg Ski Resort, a popular winter destination, has been expanding its year-round offerings.
Nevertheless, Cannonsburg’s growth extends beyond simply lengthening the winter season; it aims to create new year-round opportunities. To meet the demand for outdoor experiences, the resort has introduced activities outside its traditional winter season, including its popular Adventure Camp. This program aims to connect children with nature through hiking, arts and crafts, and team-building exercises.
"We’re reinventing the outdoors, getting kids back outside, teaching them to enjoy nature, and giving them a break from screens," Musto says.
In addition to youth programming, Cannonsburg is experimenting with fresh community-building events in 2025. One of them is its six-week Cannonsburg Pop-Up Disc Golf series, sponsored by Great Lakes Disc Golf and Blackrocks Brewery, which begins on Friday nights in August.
Jon Holmes of Bill and Paul's Sporthaus has witnessed the expansion of their company's offerings over the last few years.
“We’ve had a growing interest in disc golf, and with warmer winters, we’re able to create a space for that,” Musto says
Other gathering opportunities include offerings such as Taco Tuesdays and special event rental options.
Cannonsburg envisions an even more ambitious future.
"Eventually, we would love to have a permanent stage for concerts and events throughout the year," Musto says. "We’ve missed having events like the Grand Rapids Symphony's Picnic Pops here, and we hope to bring something similar back to Cannonsburg, making it a destination for music and culture as well as outdoor recreation."
(The Grand Rapids Symphony's Picnic Pops debuted in 1995 at Cannonsburg Ski Area and quickly became a West Michigan family-friendly summer favorite. The series was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.)
City-business partnerships
The City of Grand Rapids' park system is also adapting. David Marquardt, director of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation
, says the city is responding to changing seasons through strategic partnerships.
"We’ve had great support from area businesses like Bill & Paul’s Sporthaus, which has donated equipment and staff time to our initiatives," Marquardt says. "Through local donations, we offer items for activities like hiking, biking, and kayaking via our Thrive Outside Gear Library
, ensuring that everyone, especially young people, has access to nature."
Merrill is just one of the many partners who contribute to the Grand Rapids Parks' Gear Library.
Corporate donations, such as Merrell hiking boots from parent company Wolverine Worldwide, play a crucial role in expanding access and have enabled the Gear Library to serve the broader community.
Marquardt highlights its eighth-grade paddling experience program, which, since its inception via the city's Our Community’s Children, has introduced over 1,000 students from Grand Rapids Public Schools to kayaking on the Grand River.
"It’s been a wonderful success, providing kids with valuable experiences and a deeper connection to the river," he says, adding that many students have never been on the Grand River, Michigan's longest river.
The Gear Library also accepts used bikes, which local students then repair and refurbish.
"It’s a hands-on way for students to learn skills while providing affordable gear to the community," says Marquardt.
Building connectivity
The city is also enhancing its trail networks and improving connections, providing greater opportunities for exploration beyond the city's borders.
"We’re working to connect our trails to larger regional networks, making it easier for residents to enjoy outdoor spaces year-round," says Marquardt.
Accessibility is a big deal at the Grand Rapids Parks, which are supported by a city-wide millage.
Additionally, Grand Rapids is investing in waterfront
access through park projects along the Grand River.
"We’re excited to offer more free paddling programs, providing an opportunity to connect with the river, especially in warmer months," Marquardt says.
As the climate warms, new challenges are emerging, such as the growing demand for tick prevention.
The warming climate has had the greatest impact on Grand Rapids' Richmond Park, where the beloved ice skating rink is only a memory.
Bill and Paul's sales associate Heather Ferriby sees rising demand for water filters as outdoor trail use increases locally.
"In the book 'Stay on the Grass,' there are beautiful pictures of people ice skating on Richmond Park’s frozen pond, but that doesn’t happen anymore," Marquardt says, because of the lack of enough cold weather to freeze the rink.
For Bill & Paul’s Sporthaus
, a popular local sporting goods supplier with a long history of serving winter sports, the shift to warmer seasons means a change in product offerings.
"The demand for cross-country skis and winter boots has decreased, but we’re selling more day packs, hiking shoes, and clothing with ultraviolet protection factor 50+ or wicking capability," says Jon Holmes, Bill and Paul's director of marketing and e-commerce.
By embracing innovation and accessibility, West Michigan is confronting climate change with resilience, ensuring that everyone can continue to connect with nature, no matter the season.
"People are still outdoors, just in different ways," says Holmes.
Photos by Tommy Allen
With support from Friends of Grand Rapids Parks, Rapid Growth Media explores the future of outdoor recreation in West Michigan. This series examines key themes such as trail expansion, rural access, regional collaboration, youth engagement, economic impact, and park conservation, highlighting the opportunities and challenges shaping the region’s outdoor spaces.