Adapting outdoor recreation in West Michigan amidst shifting seasons and climate change

Cannonsberg Ski Resort, a popular winter destination, has been expanding its year-round offerings.

Bill and Paul's sales associate Heather Ferriby sees rising demand for water filters as outdoor trail use increases locally.

Jon Holmes of Bill and Paul's Sporthaus has witnessed the expansion of their company's offerings over the last few years.

As folks grow more concerned about sun exposure, the rise in Ultraviolet Protection Factor 50+ clothing continues to attract customers.

Accessibility is a big deal at the Grand Rapids Parks, which are supported by a city-wide millage.

Merrill is just one of the many partners who contribute to the Grand Rapids Parks' Gear Library.

David Marquardt emphasizes giving kids valuable experiences and a deeper connection to the Grand River.

Summer provides opportunities for kids to hit the trails at Cannonsburg Ski Resort.

City of GR's Parks Director David Marquordt (in red shorts) enjoys meeting folks in our parks.

