Regional Housing Partnerships addressing need for affordable housing

This article is part of the Block by Block series, supported by FHLBank Indianapolis, which follows small-scale minority-driven development and affordable housing issues in the state of Michigan.

TA Forsberg Inc’s vice president Gina Pons-Schultz and digital marketing director Bonnie Zhang at Eaton Village.

Emma Henry

Interior construction within a Region I Regional Housing Partnership housing development.

This house in in Eaton Village was recently occupied.

Workers build the frame for the roof for a house in Eaton Village.

Brent Forsberg

Twelve one-family condos, part of the Eaton Village project in Eaton Rapids, are being built on the site of a former trailer park.