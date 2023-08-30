PreK for All listening sessions gather feedback from parents, childcare providers, and educators

Participants at Ypsilanti PreK for All listening session.

Providers expressed concerns about wages, prep time, and the impact of 4-year-olds being moved out of existing childcare and preschool programs.

Across the state, early childhood education advocacy groups are holding listening sessions.

Michelle Richard, senior education advisor to Governor Gretchen Whitmer, wanted to hear both concerns and suggestions for the state's PreK for All roll-out.

