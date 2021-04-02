5 ways to feel inspired during Financial Literacy Month

Check your credit report. The three credit reporting companies — TransUnion, Equifax, and Experian — are required to give you a free copy of your credit report every 12 months, but you must request it. To learn more, visit annualcreditreport.com.

For nearly 20 years, April has been recognized as Financial Literacy Month. The recognition aims to highlight the importance of gaining practical money management skills and to support systems for teaching Americans how to establish and maintain positive, healthy financial habits. The Lakeshore checked in with Holland area financial adviser Stacey Workman for some tips on how to increase financial stability.Establish a budget. If you’re going to succeed at achieving multiple financial goals, such as paying down debt, buying a home, or starting a family, you’ll need to know where your money is going. Setting a budget and sticking to it may seem difficult, but once you’ve gotten into the habit, it will become easier — and for many people, following a budget actually gives them more of a sense of control over their finances. Over time, expenses related to your life will change, so you’ll need to adjust your budget accordingly.Build up your emergency savings. Try to build an emergency fund containing three to six months’ worth of living expenses, with the money held in a low-risk, liquid account. This will help keep you prepared for unexpected expenses, such as a major car repair, job loss, or health event. Having money set aside for an emergency should be your first priority.Establish your credit. According to FICO, you can do three things right now to help your credit score:Keep long-term goals in mind. While it is important to make sure your short-term financial goals are met, you can’t forget your long-term goals. During your working years, try to consistently contribute as much as you can afford to your IRA and your 401(k) or another employer-sponsored retirement plan. Put in as much as you can afford each year and increase your contributions when your salary goes up. Within your plan, you’ll want to choose a mix of investments that can help provide the most growth potential, given your individual risk tolerance. Also, even if you contribute to a 401(k) or similar plan, you may also be eligible to fund an IRA, which gives you even more investment choices. The earlier you start investing, the more opportunity your money has to grow for your future needs.Track your progress. Each of your strategies is designed to achieve a particular goal, so you need to monitor the performance of the investments within that strategy to help ensure you’re making progress. If it seems that you’re lagging, you may need to explore ways to get back on track. To manage these tasks successfully, you may want to work with a financial professional — someone who can look at your situation objectively, help you identify and quantify your goals, and suggest strategies designed to help you achieve them. Trying to achieve multiple financial goals can seem like a daunting task, but by saving and investing consistently through your working years, following a clear strategy, being willing to prioritize and accept trade-offs, and getting the help you need, you can help yourself move forward.Stacey Workman is a financial adviser with Edward Jones in Holland, Michigan. She holds AAMS, CRPS, and CRPC professional designations and has nearly 30 years of experience working in the financial services industry. She enjoys helping her clients create personalized, purpose-driven strategies to help them reach their financial goals.