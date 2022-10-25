Accessible and adaptive Halloween costumes are a treat for everyone

I love Halloween. Growing up, my mom always put in special effort to make sure I could dress up in a costume to trick-or-treat with my siblings.
But unlike my siblings, there wasn’t an option to shop for costumes at the store. Because I used crutches to get around, my mom had to be creative.
I was thrilled to see my favorite store Meijer is adding accessible, adaptive children's costumes to its already wide selection of costumes. It was great to read that the Michigan-based retailer’s decision was based on listening to the needs of customers.
"We aim for our stores to be a welcoming and supportive environment where every customer sees themselves reflected in our team and their needs are met in our products," said Ryan Yarnell, Seasonal Décor Buyer for Meijer, in a news release. "So, when our customers explained how the addition of adaptive costumes would help families get more joy out of Halloween, we listened. It was a natural next step for us."
The adaptive costumes come in assorted sizes and include an astronaut, mermaid, skeleton and witch. Each costume is designed to be accessible, featuring magnets, Velcro and pull tabs rather than zippers and snaps, as well as inner linings, secret pockets, and hook-and-loop openings for children with arm and leg braces. They are also made from softer fabrics and flat seams to reduce tactile sensitivities, they also offer a more comfortable fit, even with other clothing worn underneath.
Meijer is among the major national retailers like Target and Walmart to offer adaptive costumes.
But I’m glad to see Meijer’s overall commitment to accessibility continue to grow. Over the summer, the retailer earned the title of Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion from the Disability Equality Index
(DEI) for the sixth year in a row, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to championing a culture of dignity and respect for its team members.
The DEI is a unique, joint initiative of Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD). It measures key performance indicators across organizational culture, leadership, accessibility, employment, community engagement, support services and supplier diversity.
This article is a part of the year-long series Disability Inclusion exploring the state of West Michigan’s growing disability community. The series is made possible through a partnership with Centers for Independent Living organizations across West Michigan.