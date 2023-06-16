Accountant with hearing loss advocates for her success

Blarney, a yellow lab who became Megan (Fuchs) Howe's service dog while she was a college student, was trained by Paws With a Cause, an organization headquartered in Wayland. Dlass is her husband, Andrew's, service dog. Courtesy

Megan Howe (nee' Fuchs) was on the basketball team at Dexter High School, and played clarinet. Courtesy

Megan and Andrew Howe incorporated their service dogs into their wedding ceremony. Courtesy

Megan Howe (nee' Fuchs) was outfitted with her first cochlear implant at four years old, becoming the youngest person in Washtenaw County to get one. Courtesy

Megan Howe (nee' Fuchs) was outfitted with her first cochlear implant at four years old, becoming the youngest person in Washtenaw County to get one.

Megan and Andrew Howe incorporated their service dogs into their wedding ceremony.

Blarney, a yellow lab who became Megan (Fuchs) Howe's service dog while she was a college student, was trained by Paws With a Cause, an organization headquartered in Wayland. Dlass is her husband, Andrew's, service dog.