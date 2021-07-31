August Things To Do Along the Lakeshore: Festivals and family movie nights, art shows and 5Ks

The dog days of summer are upon us, with high humidity and even higher temperatures. Lakeshore residents can be cool by taking part in some interesting and exciting August events. From festivals to music, art shows to sidewalk sales, and 5Ks to family movie nights, there are plenty of things to do this month in Allegan, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties. Just don’t forget the sunscreen if you’re headed outside. This list includes options for everyone, regardless of age, ability, or interest.
Coast Guard Festival
Throughout the Grand Haven area
Check website for complete event listings
Through Sunday, Aug. 8
Some free events, some paid events
Join the fun in Grand Haven, Coast Guard City USA, and celebrate the men and women of the U.S. Coast Guard. While the festival first began in 1924, it was officially recognized in 1971. From a parade and fireworks to a craft fair, carnival, kids’ day, and community picnic, there is definitely something for everyone.
Details at www.coastguardfest.org
Watch the animated classic movie
LST Movies on Deck
USS LST 393 Veterans Museum
560 Mart St., Muskegon
Friday, Aug. 6 at 10 p.m.
Free, donations accepted
Watch the animated classic movie “Toy Story” on the deck of a restored World War 2 LST (Landing Ship Tank) in Muskegon Harbor. The LST 393 was launched in Virginia in 1942 as an ocean-going ship and used for shore-to-shore delivery of tanks, amphibious assault vehicles, and troops during the war. The LST 393 is open for tours from Tuesday through Sunday until Labor Day. So even if you can’t make the movie, come for a tour of this fascinating piece of history.
More details at www.lst393.org/
Art for the Parks
Grand Ravines North County Park
9920 42nd
Ave., Jenison
Sunday, Aug. 15, 1-4 p.m. (Rain date: Aug. 22)
$5 donation suggested (cash bar)
The Lakeshore Visual Arts Collective is holding a pop-up sale to benefit the Ottawa County Parks Foundation. A wide range of visual arts will be available for purchase; a portion of all sales will go to support county parks. There’s no better way to spend a Sunday afternoon than enjoying nature and the talents of regional artists … and supporting a great cause.
More details here.
Celebrate the World at the 2021 International Festival of Holland
Holland Civic Center Place
150 W. 8th
St., Holland
Saturday, Aug. 21, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Free
Come and experience the sights, sounds, food, and talents of the diverse cultures that make Holland a wonderful place to live, work, and play. Experience the cultures of India, Africa, Cuba, the Caribbean, Spain, Eastern Europe, Mexico, Japan, and Southeast Asia at this free family-friendly event. Enjoy a Children’s Fiesta and a Mercado (market) offering cultural gifts and food. The festival also features entertainment by more than 70 performers and musicians.
More details at www.internationalfestivalholland.com
For more things to do along the Lakeshore, be sure to check out:
White Lake Chamber Music Festival
Tuesday-Sunday, Aug. 3-8
White Lake Golf Course pavilion (6355 Michillinda Road, Whitehall).
See www.whitelakemusic.org
for pricing.
Air Zoo Event
Lawrence Park
100 W. Lawrence Ave, Zeeland 49464
Wednesday, Aug. 4, 10-11 a.m.
More details at allevents.in
The train show will feature model train exhibits.
Summer Train Show
1881 New Groningen Schoolhouse
10537 Paw Paw Drive, Zeeland
Friday, Aug. 6, 4-8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 8, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
More details at holland.org
Summer at the Lights (Concerts)
White River Light Station & Museum
6199 Murray Road, Whitehall
Fridays, Aug. 6 and 13; 7-8:30 p.m.
More details at splka.org
Annual Lighthouse Festival
Muskegon South Pierhead
1431 Beach St, Muskegon
Saturday, Aug. 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More details at visitmuskegon.org
Art in the Park
Centennial Park
250 Central Ave., Holland
Saturday, Aug. 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
More details at hollandfriendsofart.com
Unity Christian Music Festival
(Michigan’s Largest Christian Music Festival)
Heritage Landing on Muskegon Lake
Wednesday-Saturday, Aug. 11-14
For more details and schedule, visit www.UnityMusicFestival.com
Coopersville Car Show
Downtown Coopersville
Friday-Saturday, Aug. 13-14
More details at www.coopersvillecarshow.com
Downtown Holland Sidewalk Sales
Downtown Holland
Friday, Aug. 13; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 14: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More details at https://www.downtownholland.com/events/2021/sidewalk-sales/
Live Turtles from John Ball Park Zoo
Lakeshore Museum Center, Muskegon
Friday, Aug. 5:30-6:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m.
More details at lakeshoremuseum.org
Hey 5K Run/Walk
Downtown Muskegon
Saturday, Aug. 14, 8-10 a.m.
More details at heyradio.com
Ugotta Regatta
Yacht Basin Marina, Holland
Saturday, Aug. 9 a.m. to midnight
Details at www.vanderleekcup.com
NAPA Anything with an Engine Show
6525 Blue Star Highway, Saugatuck
Saturday, Aug. 14, noon to 4 p.m.
More details at https://tinyurl.com/3r85bw3c
Walk the Beat Street Music Festival
519 S. Washington Ave., Grand Haven
Saturday, Aug. 14, begins at 1 p.m.
More details at https://tinyurl.com/4rm5utfy
Artisan Market at Town Center
Holland Town Center
12330 James St., Holland
Saturday, Aug. 14; 8:30 a.m - 2:30 p.m.
More details at www.macatawamarketplace.com
Mariachi Celebration (Concert)
Kollen Park
240 Kollen Park Drive, Holland
Saturday, Aug. 14, 7 p.m.
Free, bring chairs
More details at hollandsymphony.org
5th Annual Movie in the Park
Coghlin Park
60 Griffith St., Saugatuck
Saturday, Aug. 14, begins at dusk
More details at saugatuck.com/events
Michigan Fiber Festival 2021
(Michigan's Largest Sheep And Wool Festival)
Allegan County Fairgrounds
150 Allegan County Fair Drive, Allegan
Wednesday-Sunday, Aug. 18-22
Details at www.michiganfiberfestival.info
Downtown Dancing & Food Truck Rally
Muskegon Farmers Market
Wednesday, Aug. 18, 5-8:30 p.m.
Details at visitmuskegon.org
One-Day Sidewalk Sale
Butler Street, Downtown Saugatuck
Thursday, Aug. 19, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Details at saugatuck.com/events-listings
Art in the Park, Pop Up Shop
Wick’s Park, Water Street, Saugatuck
Saturday, Aug. 21, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Details at saugatuck.com/events-listings
Hudsonville Community Fair
Hudsonville, Fairgrounds
5235 Park Ave.
Monday-Saturday, Aug. 23-28
Details at hudsonvillecommfair.com/schedule.html
Live Art — Music & Visual Art Presentations
Olthoff Stage (Downtown Muskegon)
Western Ave & 3rd
St.
Thursday, Aug. 26, 6-8 p.m.
Details at https://fb.me/e/28e2CqZCE
Free Family Movie Day — “Coco”
Frauenthal Center
425 W. Western Ave., Suite 200, Muskegon, MI 49440
Thursday, Aug. 26, 7 p.m.
Details at frauenthal.org/event
6th Annual Burning Foot Beer Festival
Pere Marquette Beach, Muskegon
Saturday, Aug. 28; 3-9 p.m.
Details at https://burningfoot.beer
Allegan Antique Market
Allegan County Fairgrounds
150 Allegan County Fair Drive, Allegan
Sunday, Aug. 29, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Details at alleganantiques.com/visitor