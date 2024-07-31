Avenue Apartments’ renovation creates upgrades, more units

Affordable housing is often a concern to younger people just moving into the workforce, but it also affects older adults. Now, Orion Construction
, in conjunction with LINC UP
, is addressing that need.
The Avenue Apartments project at 1300 Madison Ave. SE is a development by LINC UP, with Orion Construction serving as the general contractor. On July 17, they completed a significant rehabilitation project that provided much-needed housing options for adults 55 and older.
Courtesy Grand Rapids Chamber of CommerceThe Avenue Apartments are intended for persons 55 and older who have no more than 60% of the area median income, as defined by the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program.
"The Avenue Apartments project represents a significant milestone in our commitment to creating affordable and accessible housing options for the people of Grand Rapids," says Latrice Harrison, multifamily development manager of LINC UP. "We are excited to see our vision become a reality and to celebrate this achievement with the community."
The original building, built in 2006 on the site of a closed bank had 10 existing units. The project added 10 more affordable senior units.
Courtesy Grand Rapids Chamber of CommerceFive of the Avenue Apartments units will be filled by very low-income residents from the Wyoming Housing Commission.
Improvements and amenities
“The Avenue apartments were designed by Isaac V. Norris to include lots of natural light and optimal living space for residents,” says Stephanie Gingerich, LINC UP real estate development director. “A community room provides space for gathering and social programs.”
Improvements to the existing units include replacing furnaces and air conditioning units with high-efficiency models and replacing hot water heaters. Amenities include a full appliance package with dishwasher, microwave, mini-blinds, and air conditioners. Laundry rooms on each floor were expanded to include four washers and dryers per room, which are provided at no charge to tenants. Outdoor amenities include a landscaped courtyard with space for sitting and visiting.
Harrison says the biggest hurdles with a project this size are temporarily relocating the tenants, the discovery of hidden “surprises” during the renovations, and keeping the tenants comfortable, especially with the older demographic this property serves. But the positives outweigh the difficulties.
“The biggest positive of a project like this is we were able to provide 10 additional affordable units for this community,” says Harrison. “Beyond that, the rehab allowed us to update the existing building, improve security, and improve the overall quality of the building. Many of the upgrades and additions made will also have positive impacts on the health of the residents and reduce energy consumption.”
The project’s completion was celebrated by a ribbon-cutting ceremony and cookout on July 17. Attendees included members of Grand Rapids Community Development Department and the Chamber of Commerce, a representative from state Sen. Winnie Brinks office, LINC UP, Continental Management and Orion staff, Avenue residents, neighbors, and community members.
“We provided tours of the renovated units and common spaces as well as the new addition,” Gingerich shares.
Courtesy Grand Rapids Chamber of CommerceThe Avenue Apartments completion was celebrated by a ribbon-cutting ceremony and cookout on July 17.
Bigger project is up next
Harrison says the response from the residents has been positive.
“They appreciate the upgrades to appliances and the newly furnished common spaces,” Harrison says. “Now that it is complete, I am looking forward to seeing the building leased up and all the tenants (new and existing) enjoying their new homes. However, I am most looking forward to starting construction on the next development project, MoTown Square.”
MoTown Square is the next affordable assisted living project on the radar of Orion Construction and LINC UP. It will be a 54-unit senior living community geared toward those 55 and older.
“The scope of this development differs from The Avenue, as the residents would receive assistance with daily living activities such as meal prep, grooming and medication management, from either the onsite provider or provider of their choosing,” Harrison says. ”MoTown Square Senior Apartments will be complete in September 2025.”
Organizers say the Avenue project would not have been possible without the financial support of the Michigan State Housing Authority Low Income Housing Tax Credit program and the city of Grand Rapids HOME and affordable housing funds. Other funders include CREA, IFF, and First Merchants Bank.
