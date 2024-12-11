Bank of America’s Grand Rapids Day of Giving showcases $1.2M community investment

When Mary Jane “MJ” Berklich met Guillermo Cisneros at a community needs assessment in 2019, she never imagined their conversation would spark something bigger. During the pandemic, the two leaders discussed their visions for the future as they walked laps around their homes.
“I’d ask him, ‘What’s your legacy, Guillermo?’” recalls Berklich, senior vice president and Grand Rapids market executive for Bank of America. “He’d say, ‘We need a hub, and I need more people.’”
Fast-forward to today, and Cisneros leads a team of 10 at the West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, supported by a flagship capital campaign and partnerships with organizations like Bank of America.
This collaboration is an example of the bank’s bigger mission to invest in the West Michigan community — not just with dollars, but with time, talent, and innovative programs intended to address crucial needs.
Sharing time as well as money
During its annual Day of Giving in Grand Rapids, Bank of America celebrated a year of contributions, including $1.215 million in grants, sponsorships and thought leadership events, 5,200 hours of employee volunteerism, and participation on the boards of 77 nonprofits.
“This year was a standout,” Berklich says. “We supported 24 nonprofits, invested in critical areas like affordable housing and financial education, and collaborated with partners to amplify our collective impact.”
The event began with over 100 employees volunteering at six local nonprofits, from Kids Food Basket to the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. It culminated in a celebration attended by nonprofit leaders, volunteers, and alumni of the bank’s Student Leaders program, an initiative close to Berklich’s heart.
Through the Student Leaders program, Bank of America identifies rising high school juniors and seniors with a passion for service. After a rigorous application process, two Holland students
are selected for paid internships with nonprofits and a weeklong leadership summit in Washington.
“This year, Karina Martinez and Alejandro Marcelo were incredible,” Berklich says. “They worked with Latin Americans United for Progress (LAUP) to transform their Fiesta event into a weeklong celebration, showcasing their leadership and creativity.”
Johnny Rodriguez, CEO of the Holland-based LAUP, praises the students for their dedication and empathy.
“They engaged with our community authentically, often communicating in Spanish, and their insights created a culture of growth,” Rodriguez says.
Working for housing access
Bank of America also supports nonprofit leaders through its Neighborhood Champions program, which provides $50,000 unrestricted grants and two years of leadership training. This year’s recipient is Housing Kent.
“Housing Kent is honored to be selected,” says Eureka Peoples, the organization’s CEO. “The funding and leadership development will enhance our ability to address systemic housing issues and create housing stability for all.”
The nonprofit collaborates with 130 organizations to address disparities in housing access. Berklich, who serves on its advisory board, describes Housing Kent as a model for community-driven solutions.
“They’re tackling systemic issues head-on,” Berklich says. “It’s inspiring to see the progress they’re making and to support their journey.”
Last year, LAUP received the award.
Collaboration is a cornerstone of Bank of America’s strategy. This year, the bank strengthened its partnership with the West Michigan Hispanic Chamber by placing one of its executives, Domingo Muñoz
, as the chamber’s first chief operating officer.
“Domingo is doing a stellar job helping Guillermo scale his operations,” Berklich says. “It’s partnerships like these that make a real difference.”
Busting barriers
The bank also brought leaders together for discussions on diversity and inclusion. These gatherings, Berklich says, are critical to fostering understanding and breaking down barriers.
“We host small dinners with C-suite leaders to create a safe space for conversations,” Berklich says. “It’s about using our influence to advance progress and encourage others to do the same.”
Over the past decade, Bank of America has invested more than $6.7 million in West Michigan initiatives, and its commitment continues to grow. The bank’s efforts extend beyond funding, leveraging the skills and energy of its employees.
“Every year, I am amazed by the enthusiasm of our volunteers and the dedication of our partners,” says Rene Tabben, president of Bank of America Grand Rapids. “Together, we’re creating pathways to opportunity and building a stronger community.”
It’s a journey that Berklich is proud to lead.
“This is what it’s all about – bringing people together, sharing resources, and making a lasting impact,” Berklich says. “We’re just getting started.”