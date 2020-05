Returning to work amid a pandemic: Luis Avila discusses COVID-19 tests in the workplace

As Michigan's economy begins to slowly reopen, employers are taking steps to protect their workers from further spread of COVID-19. Attorney Luis Avila discusses the implications of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's (EEOC) determination that employers may screen their employees for COVID-19 Luis Avila: The EEOC uses the term "medical examination," which it defines as a procedure or test that seeks information about an individual's physical or mental impairments or health. The examination must be job-related and consistent with business necessity. Further, an employer may ask employees if they are experiencing COVID-19 like symptoms, such as fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat. There is currently no restriction on which employer may implement this.LA: Yes. The EEOC has taken the position that the COVID-19 pandemic meets the direct threat standard, so employers can implement certain testing or disability-related inquiries and make them a part of the employee's job requirements.LA: During the pandemic, employers are permitted to make disability-related inquiries or require medical examinations of asymptomatic employees to identify those at higher risk of complications. The EEOC's protections for individuals with disabilities continue to apply during the pandemic.LA: Not necessarily. This is dependent on each employer's policies. Further, employers with less than 500 employees must provide up to 80 hours of paid sick leave if an employee needs to take time off because they have developed COVID-19 symptoms or have tested positive for COVID-19. Employers may also allow or require individuals to use available paid time off.LA: Employers must treat medical examination records like other confidential medical records. Employers are not required to keep the results of the medical examination (e.g. daily temperature checks, etc.), but if they do, they should keep the results in a confidential file separate from the employee's personnel file.LA: Employees should strictly follow their employer's workplace rules and protocols, particularly with regard to social distancing, wearing personal protective equipment (such as face masks), etc. Further, there are several workplace protections, both federal and state, that employees should be aware of. Employees should review the State of Michigan's Executive Orders regarding COVID-19 to understand their workplace rights.LA: Individuals should visit:---Luis focuses his practice on labor, employment and immigration issues. Luis has a wide range of experience in traditional labor matters, including grievances, arbitrations, collective bargaining negotiations, union drives, and matters in front of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) and the Michigan Employment Relations Commission (MERC). He counsels public and private sector employers on a number of workplace matters, including effective employee handbooks and policies, disciplinary and dispute resolution procedures, discrimination, disability accommodation, wage-hour matters, family medical leave, and harassment and litigation prevention.