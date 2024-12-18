DAKC event empowers young adults with disabilities through mock interviews and job connections

Nathan Dlouhy arrived at this year’s Disability Advocates Kent County
(DAKC) mock interview event with a mission: to connect, inspire and grow.
But he didn’t come alone. He made sure to bring 13 friends with him to experience this half-day event, which helped him build confidence and practice job skills last year.
“I help my friends," says Dlouhy, who has Down Syndrome. “I have learned here.”
Dlouhy, who made news
as a manager for the junior varsity basketball team at Forest Hills Northern High School, previously worked with Special Olympics in food preparation. This year, he’s exploring opportunities that align with his passion for sports.
“I like games. I like basketball,” Dlouhy says. “I help the team.”
Photo by Tommy AllenFor 2024, Nathan Dlouhy invited 13 friends to DAKC's Interview Day.
The DAKC event brings together young adults with disabilities and community partners for mock interviews. It offers them a safe and supportive environment to practice real-world job interview skills. Participants have the opportunity to experience multiple interviews with community professionals, gaining feedback and building confidence.
“These are young adult students with disabilities who have been working with our staff through the fall in their classrooms,” says Peggy Helsel, DAKC’s development director. “They then came in and did three or four mock interviews to get a sense of what an actual interview is like. At the end of the semester, some will be ready to go out and work to get a job.”
Helsel highlights the value of Dlouhy’s participation and leadership in encouraging others to join.
“It says something pretty special that he brought 13 friends back with him,” says Helsel.
Photo by Tommy AllenPeggy Helsel, DAKC's development director, passes the mic to students, which instills confidence in all who participate.
Building confidence
She adds that the interviewers also value the experience, which is evident when the students in small groups around round tables openly engaged in exciting and positive dialogue after their interview session, often sharing advice and places they are considering applying to later.
“Each interviewer fills out a feedback form, and the teachers are so anxious to get those forms because that’s a great place to start to help these students get even better,” Helsel says.
In its third year, the program has been adjusted to better suit participants’ needs. Initially held on a larger scale, organizers found that the size of the event was too much for some students.
“We thought maybe it was too overwhelming for the students before, with 150 people here,” Helsel says. “Now it’s more manageable and comfortable for them. We’ve scaled it down to one gym, making it a more focused and supportive environment.”
The ultimate goal, Helsel explains, is to prepare these young adults for the workforce while building their confidence.
“We want people to feel comfortable,” she says. “That’s the whole idea — come, get some practice, grow, and get more comfortable so when you go out into the real world to get a job, you’re ready for it.”
Photo by Tommy AllenDAKC's development director, Peggy Helsel, sees firsthand how Interview Day helps students feel confident in their skills.
For many participants, the transformation is remarkable.
“At the start, you can see body language – hunched over, thinking, ‘I can’t do this,’” Helsel says. “We had two young ladies who were so nervous they were in tears, but with help, by the end, they were marching around here tall and proud. It’s amazing.”
Bridging gaps in services
The program not only aims to help young adults currently in school but also considers the challenges they face as they age out of traditional educational systems. In Michigan, students with disabilities can remain in school programs until age 26. After that, organizations like Beyond 26 step in to bridge the gap that has been there too long for our area's young adults seeking additional assistance.
“These organizations work with young adults who have aged out of the system to place them in jobs that are appropriate and wonderful for them,” Helsel says.
To address systemic gaps, DAKC and several partner organizations recently launched a collaborative effort funded by a grant from the Steelcase Foundation.
“Recently, five organizations have come together to figure out the best way for the system to work for the students,” Helsel says. “Disability Advocates applied for and received a grant from the Steelcase Foundation
to do a landscape survey and identify gaps. We’re working together to fill those gaps.”
The event inspires and impacts community partners like Kelli Schut, the customer service director at CareLinc
– a medical equipment company in West Michigan. Schut says her experience at last year’s event left a lasting impression.
“It was such a feel-good moment,” she says. “It left me refreshed and with a sense of purpose. I knew I had to come back.”
Photo by Tommy AllenCareLinc's Kelli Schut interviews students in mock interviews to best prepare them for the future.
Schut brought four company supervisors this year, turning it into a team-building opportunity.
“I wanted them to feel what I felt last year,” Schut says. “It’s a chance for them to not only learn and grow but also to experience the joy of connecting with these young adults.”
Interviewers learn, too
Schut sees the event as a chance to build empathy and understanding within her team while providing practical experience in interviewing.
Though CareLinc was in a hiring freeze last year, Schut says the event provided invaluable insights.
“We didn’t hire anyone then because we didn’t have open positions,” she says. “But now, I have all the resumes and notes, and I plan to bring these to HR to explore opportunities for hiring.”
The event is as much about learning as it is about giving back.
“It’s a learning opportunity for all of us,” she says. “And at the heart of it, it’s about empathy, connecting with people, understanding their stories, and creating opportunities.”
Photo by Tommy AllenDAKC's Interview Day is right-sized in 2024 to enable meaningful participation for attendees.
As Dlouhy and his friends demonstrate, DAKC's program’s impact goes beyond mock interviews. It builds a community of support, confidence, and opportunity for young adults with disabilities to realize their full potential, removing roadblocks for all seeking to participate in the workforce.
“There’s a whole group of people out there that we worry employers are leaving out who could be great employees,” Helsel says. “Look beyond your usual places. If you contact us, we can connect you with the right people so these young adults, who have so much to offer, can get a job.”
If you are interested in volunteering for upcoming mock interviews in April, 2025, contact Courtney Redman, Volunteer Coordinator, at [email protected]
.
In January 2025, another mock interview training session will be hosted by Acrisure
in their downtown offices.
Photos by Tommy Allen
