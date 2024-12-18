DAKC event empowers young adults with disabilities through mock interviews and job connections

Peggy Helsel, DAKC's development director, passes the mic to students, which instills confidence in all who participate. Photo by Tommy Allen

DAKC's Interview Day is right-sized in 2024 to enable meaningful participation for attendees. Photo by Tommy Allen

DAKC's development director, Peggy Helsel, sees firsthand how Interview Day helps students feel confident in their skills. Photo by Tommy Allen

CareLinc's Kelli Schut interviews students in mock interviews to best prepare them for the future. Photo by Tommy Allen

For 2024, Nathan Dlouhy invited 13 friends to DAKC's Interview Day. Photo by Tommy Allen

CareLinc's Kelli Schut brought her team members to DAKC's Interview Day 2024. Photo by Tommy Allen

Nathan Dlouhy appreciates how DAKC's Interview Day helps him to be his best self. Photo by Tommy Allen

