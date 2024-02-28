‘A mentor’s mentor’: DEI leaders celebrate Sandra Upton’s first book

When Sandra Upton, Ph.D., stepped up to talk about her new book, “Make It Last: A Roadmap and Practical Strategies for How to Do DEI
,” she looked onto the faces of the top leaders doing diversity and inclusion work across West Michigan.
Among those who turned out to support the renowned Grand Rapids-based diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) expert were Joe Matthews, Gentex’s vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and Graci Harkema, international diversity, equity, and inclusion speaker and best-selling author of the memoir “Rising: From a Mud Hut to the Boardroom—and Back Again.”
“Dr. Upton was one of my mentors,” says Harkema, who met Upton while a student at Grand Valley State University. “Still to this day, I leaned on her for different challenges that I may have with clients. I'm here to support her because she has supported me in so many avenues and really inspired me in so much of my work."
Sandra Upton takes a photo with an attendee at her book launch.
The book launch on Feb. 20 wasn’t held at a bookstore but rather at Grand Rapids tech firm Atomic Object, which co-hosted the event with The Right Place, the region’s economic development organization.
"We love being able to host events like this to bring the community together,” said Atomic Object Co-CEO Shawn Crowley, adding that he was impressed with the advance copy of the book he read.
"There's a lot of interesting points she makes,” he said. “I think we're on the track as far as the guidelines that she points out. I found that, having a network of people in this space with a lot of different experiences, what I really value is hearing about the work they've done in the trenches of other organizations.”
Explaining a proven strategy
Upton, founder and CEO of the Upton Consulting Group, has spent the past 25 years researching, training, speaking and implementing DEI methodologies, and this book follows an evidence-based, proven change management strategy. Her work spans the globe with Fortune 500 companies, universities and nonprofits.
Sandra Upton's book launch drew DEI leaders from across West Michigan.
She previously served as the dean of business programs at Cornerstone University and as vice president of the global diversity practice at the Cultural Intelligence Center in Grand Rapids.
The event featured a Q&A with Upton and TaRita D. Johnson, senior vice president of talent and diversity at The Right Place.
Johnson told the audience she has considered Upton a mentor although they don’t have a formal relationship. She has taken Upton's classes and completed training certifications in unconscious bias and cultural intelligence, which she credited with powering her career. Upton was on her dissertation committee for her doctorate degree as well.
Attorney Stephen R. Drew, who wrote the book's foreword, introduces Sandra Upton.
"There's several diversity officers I spotted in the room who are often on stages. All came here to hear Dr. Upton because she truly is a mentor's mentor. But I love this community being so supportive,” Johnson said after the presentation.
She added that the book is helpful both to people in roles like hers but also to those who are allies to the movement.
"This book gives you a blueprint and a strategy, especially if you're doing the work of DEI. But even if you aren't but you're interested in that work because you want to be an ally, you should read it. You'll understand the steps, and you never know where that's going to lead you,” Johnson said.
"Our demographics are going to drastically change in the next eight to 10 years in this country. And so this work is pivotal for all of us, whether you're in the work or not. I was doing diversity work way before I had a title just because of the skin that I'm in. I got called for everything."
‘Roadmap to get there’
Upton describes the book as a simple, practical guide to DEI work based on solid research.
More than 50 people attended a launch for Sandra Upton's first book.
“I always say that the journey is the destination, so you never fully arrive. But you need to have a plan and a roadmap to get there,” says Upton, noting the first step in that process is to step back and honestly assess where your organization is. “And there's no shame to wherever you are on that journey or on that continuum. But to be honest about that, because so often ... we think we are farther along than we really are.”
In the book, Upton explains how to get buy-in from across the organization and to build a tribe of people committed to DEI, followed by developing a strategy and communicating that strategy.
When asked about people who resist diversity and inclusion efforts, Upton says their reasons can range from a desire to hold on to power to fear of change. It’s such a common issue that she devotes a chapter to the topic.
"Take the time to try and understand, to try to upskill them and bring them along. But at some point, they are the minority in the organization. That's why the support of the top-level leadership is important, because when those resistors get too ugly, that's when top leadership needs to step in and say, ‘Hey, we're doing this, and either get on board or this might not be a good fit for you.’
“Sometimes you have to get to that point where you make those decisions. But don't give them all your energy. Focus on building your tribe and your allies together and moving the work forward.”
Sandra Upton signs copies of her new book.
When asked about the difference between strategic leadership and allyship, she says strategic leaders in the organization are individuals who have been charged with leading the strategy and implementing your work. Allies are those who are also committed to the work and want to help move it forward.
“We need allies,” Upton says. “DEI is a shared responsibility. But my experience is that you often have people who are very passionate about the work, but they don't have the competence. And that's understandable. They don't have a background in DEI. So it's really important that you upskill your allies and give them the tools and resources that they need so they can effectively help. Allies are coming alongside and helping to follow those strategic leaders who are designing and implementing the plan.
“I always say DEI is a shared responsibility, and it's a lot of work. It’s not for the weak, or the faint of heart. So part of it is how we take care of ourselves and support each other in the work. And, as much as I can, I mentor and support other people and sponsor them to help make their jobs easier and less stressful.”
