Disability Network West Michigan marks 25 years of advocacy and service

For 25 years, Disability Network West Michigan (DNWM) has been a lifeline for individuals with disabilities, advocating for accessible spaces, securing employment opportunities, and providing critical resources in five counties. Now, the organization is inviting the community to celebrate the milestone anniversary with a lively block party.
Set for Friday, Sept. 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the event will be held outside DNWM’s headquarters at 27 E. Clay Ave. in Muskegon. The celebration will feature grilled food and office tours. Local musician and DNWM board member Tommy Foster will perform.
Courtesy: LaTyria Johnson Will Wilson at his desk at DNWM.
“We’re excited to celebrate 25 years of advocating for individuals with disabilities and helping to improve accessibility in our region,” says Will Wilson, CEO of Disability Network West Michigan. “Being a small nonprofit and covering five counties with limited staff is an accomplishment we’re proud of. This celebration is a way to thank the community and our partners for their support over the years.”
The gathering is an opportunity to meet the organization’s staff and board members and learn about its impact.
“A lot of people still don’t know where we’re located or what we do, so we’re offering tours to show them our space and educate them about the services we provide,” Wilson says.
Recognition from governor
One of the event’s highlights will be a tribute from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, presented by state Rep. Will Snyder, D-Muskegon. The tribute will acknowledge DNWM’s contributions to improving the lives of people with disabilities in West Michigan over the past 25 years.
Snyder says he's proud to support an organization that has long advocated for accessible living in the Muskegon community.
"They have been unwavering in their commitment to empowering, educating, advocating, and supporting individuals living with disabilities," Snyder says. "By providing valuable tools to individuals with disabilities while simultaneously advocating on their behalf with various institutions, Disability Network of West Michigan has made a name for itself as model organization. Their impact on the community cannot be overstated. I am honored to join them in celebrating 25 years of dedicated service on behalf of West Michigan communities. May the next 25 years bring yet more opportunities and success.”
Wilson says the support of Rep. Snyder and many others makes the celebration even more special.
“It’s going to be a proud moment for us,” Wilson says. “This organization has come a long way, and having recognition from the governor shows that our work is being noticed at the state level.”
Founded in 1999, DNWM has been a vital resource for individuals with disabilities in Muskegon, Oceana, Newaygo, Lake, and Mason counties. The organization’s mission is to promote personal empowerment and equal access for people with disabilities by providing advocacy, peer support, independent living skills training, and information and referral services.
“Our goal is always independence,” Wilson says. “We help people with disabilities navigate the systems that can sometimes make life more challenging, whether that’s helping someone transition from a nursing facility back home, or working with young people as they move from high school into the workforce.”
Every year, DNWM’s information and referral services assist about 1,500 people who contact the organization with questions or seeking resources. More in-depth cases, in which DNWM staff work closely with individuals to set and achieve goals, average around 300 per year.
“Those cases can last anywhere from a few weeks to several months or even years, depending on the individual’s needs,” Wilson says. “We work with people on short-term and long-term goals, and we’re there to support them every step of the way.”
‘We live the mission’
Lynne Bosma, DNWM's board chairwoman, says the organization is unique in that it is led by people with disabilities, which gives it a valuable perspective.
“We live the mission,” Bosma says. “Our staff and leadership have personal experience with disability, and that informs everything we do. It’s not just a job for us. It’s a way of life. We understand that disability is a part of diversity and brings valuable perspectives to the table.”
She joined the board in 2021, bringing both personal and professional perspectives to her role.
"Professionally, Bosma has deep roots in the independent living movement. She also has first-hand experience with disabilities, identifying as neurodiverse, and having children who are also neurodiverse."
“I’ve worked in the disability field for most of my career, but I also live this work personally,” Bosma says. “I bring that perspective to the table, and it’s one of the reasons I’m so passionate about the mission of Disability Network West Michigan.”
DNWM has made significant strides in improving accessibility across West Michigan. One of the most visible projects has been the creation of accessible boardwalks at Stearns Beach in Ludington and Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon. These boardwalks allow individuals who use wheelchairs or have mobility issues to access the water without struggling through the sand.
“That boardwalk is something we’re really proud of,” Wilson says. “It’s not just about accessibility for people with disabilities, but also for parents with strollers, older adults, and anyone who may have difficulty getting through the sand.”
Employment support
In addition to improving physical accessibility, DNWM has played a key role in helping individuals with disabilities secure employment.
“Employment is a huge barrier for a lot of the people we serve,” Wilson says. “We help individuals develop soft skills, like how to interview for a job, and we work with employers to overcome transportation barriers and other challenges that might prevent someone with a disability from finding and keeping a job.”
DNWM has also partnered with local businesses and municipalities to show them how to make buildings and public spaces more accessible.
“We’ve worked with a lot of businesses over the years to identify barriers and offer recommendations for improvement,” Wilson says. “That work doesn’t just benefit people with disabilities, but it creates a more welcoming environment for everyone.”
Another initiative that DNWM is proud of is its collaboration with Muskegon County Juvenile Court and Habitat for Humanity on a youth team build.
“We worked with young people from the juvenile court system to help build an accessible home,” Wilson says. “It was an incredible project because it taught those youth valuable skills while also giving back to the community in a meaningful way.”
Eye on the future
As DNWM celebrates its 25th anniversary, Wilson sees an opportunity to expand DNWM’s impact.
“We want to increase our outreach in all five of our counties so that when people think of anything disability-related, they immediately associate it with Disability Network West Michigan,” he says. “We want to make sure people know we’re here and that we’re a resource they can count on.”
One of Wilson’s top priorities is to establish a stronger presence in Mason County, which is the only county DNWM serves that doesn’t have a staffed office.
“This year, we were able to open an office in Lake County, which was a big step for us,” he says. “Next, I want to make sure we have the same presence in Mason County.”
Another long-term goal for DNWM is to acquire a facility. Currently, the organization leases space from the United Way and shares its office with another nonprofit.
“We would love to have our own building where we can create a true center for independent living,” Wilson says. “It would be a place where our consumers can come to practice life skills like cooking and laundry in a supportive environment.”
To achieve these goals, Wilson says DNWM will need to grow its donor base and increase its funding.
“We’re going to need more staff to expand our outreach and services, and that means we’ll have to work on fund development,” he says. “It’s a challenge, but it’s one we’re ready to take on.”
Looking to the future, both Wilson and Bosma see more opportunities for DNWM to make a difference.
“We’ve accomplished so much over the past 25 years, and I’m excited to see where we go from here,” Wilson says. “I know we’ll continue to make a positive impact in the lives of people with disabilities, and I look forward to celebrating many more milestones down the road.”
For more information about the 25th-anniversary celebration or to learn more about Disability Network West Michigan’s services, visit the organization’s website.
The series is made possible through a partnership with Centers for Independent Living organizations across West Michigan.