Ford airport unveils sensory room for neurodivergent travelers

Being neurodivergent can be a daunting experience when it comes to air travel. From the loud noises of boarding announcements to the confined space of a plane, it can easily overwhelm those with sensory sensitivities.
Gerald R. Ford International Airport has unveiled a new sensory room that offers a reprieve from the stresses of travel by providing a calming, immersive environment designed to make flying more accessible for all.
The sensory room is the first of its kind in Michigan. It is located at the beginning of Concourse A. The space is tailored specifically for individuals on the autism spectrum or with sensory processing disorders, offering different zones that help ease the anxiety associated with travel. Whether it’s a space to decompress or an area to practice boarding a plane, the sensory room caters to a variety of needs.
Courtesy Bryan EslerImage PhotoLocal artists, like Bryan Esler's lakeshore at sunset panoramic image, contributed to the photo and video elements produced by Freshwater Digital.
Photo by Tommy AllenComfy furniture and the serene, soothing, immersive video landscape from Grand Rapids' Blandford Nature Center help neurodivergent travelers reconfigure before their flight.
"This space is designed to be a refuge for those who need a break from the sensory overload of traveling," says Nicole Chapman, senior designer with HKS, the architecture firm that designed the room. "We’ve created areas that simulate various sensory experiences, allowing travelers to familiarize themselves with the process of boarding a plane, placing luggage, and even walking through a jet bridge."
Chapman and her team worked closely with Disability Advocates of Kent County (DAKC) and other partners to develop the room, which incorporates zones that both stimulate and soothe.
"Air travel can be overwhelming for anyone, but for individuals with sensory sensitivities, it can be debilitating," explains Jon Cauchi, an inclusion consultant with DAKC. "This room is a game-changer in terms of inclusion, showing a commitment to welcoming travelers of all abilities."
Photo by Tommy AllenLisa Adams, director of Citizen HKS, and Nicole Chapman, senior designer with HKS, converse with Jon Cauchi, an inclusion consultant with DAKC.
The sensory room is divided into four distinct zones:
Transition Zone
: A buffer between the bustling airport terminal and the sensory room, this area helps travelers adjust gradually to the quieter, more controlled environment inside.
Active Zone
: Here, guests can engage in activities that stimulate their senses in a thoughtful, controlled manner. The zone includes an activity wall for fine motor skill development, along with playful graphics like a “Cloudscape” that softens bright light.
Photo by Tommy AllenHKS' designed this space with soft, sound-absorbing round panels to guide neurodivergent travelers to this cloud-like area, where weighted pillows offer comfort and calm while folks soak in natural light.
Respite Zone
: This tranquil space is inspired by nature and designed for those needing quiet time to recalibrate. It features calming elements like a faux fireplace, twinkling lights, and scenic videos from around Michigan, including jellyfish from a Michigan aquarium, landscapes from Grand Rapids' Blandford Nature Center, and scenes of a Lake Michigan lighthouse. For travelers looking to manage anxiety, a breathing exercise video is also available. The room is soundproof, ensuring a peaceful environment even amidst the airport’s bustle.
Airplane Simulation Zone
: This interactive space allows travelers to practice the entire boarding process in a safe, low-pressure setting. It’s especially beneficial for parents teaching their children how to navigate the experience of flying.
For the last, Delta Air Lines contributed seating for the simulation zone, while Aero Bridge donated a portion of a jet bridge for the project.
Photo by Tommy AllenThe Sensory Room includes an Airplane Simulation Zone where Delta Air Lines contributed seating for the simulation zone.
Lisa Adams, director of Citizen HKS, a division of HKS that focuses on public interest design work, sees this project as groundbreaking.
"This is the first airport sensory room I’ve seen that incorporates multiple modalities of sensory sensitivities. We aimed to offer a balance between refuge and stimulation because many individuals on the spectrum experience extreme sensory sensitivity," Adams says. "Providing a space for them to recalibrate is critical, but offering the right kind of sensory stimulation in a thoughtful way can also help prevent them from feeling overwhelmed during their travels."
Photo by Tommy AllenAt the Sensory Room dedication, Tory Richardson, President and CEO of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority, says West Michigan strives to embrace everyone.
Photo by Tommy AllenGRR's Sensory Room dedication included a festive ribbon cutting.
Part of inclusion effort
The sensory room is part of Michigan’s second-biggest airport's broader commitment to accessibility and inclusion. Adult care stations and other inclusive features have been added to enhance the travel experience for everyone.
"We want people to know that this is West Michigan, a place that embraces everyone," says Tory Richardson, President and CEO of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority. "We’ve been intentional in making sure all travelers, including those with disabilities, feel welcome."
The sensory room is receiving positive feedback, and plans are underway to raise awareness through social media campaigns and tours. The goal is to ensure that travelers and their families know about this new resource.
"This is more than just a room, it’s a symbol of our commitment to accessibility," Richardson adds. "We’re excited to offer this space and provide a welcoming environment for all travelers, regardless of their abilities."
This series is made possible through a partnership with Centers for Independent Living organizations across West Michigan.