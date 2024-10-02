Ford airport unveils sensory room for neurodivergent travelers

Lisa Adams, director of Citizen HKS, and Nicole Chapman, senior designer with HKS, converse with Jon Cauchi, an inclusion consultant with DAKC. Photo by Tommy Allen

The Sensory Room includes an Airplane Simulation Zone where Delta Air Lines contributed seating for the simulation zone. Photo by Tommy Allen

Comfy furniture and the serene, soothing, immersive video landscape from Grand Rapids' Blandford Nature Center help neurodivergent travelers reconfigure before their flight. Photo by Tommy Allen

HKS' designed this space with soft, sound-absorbing round panels to guide neurodivergent travelers to this cloud-like area, where weighted pillows offer comfort and calm while folks soak in natural light. Photo by Tommy Allen

At the Sensory Room dedication, Tory Richardson, President and CEO of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority, says West Michigan strives to embrace everyone. Photo by Tommy Allen

Local artists, like Bryan Esler's lakeshore at sunset panoramic image, contributed to the photo and video elements produced by Freshwater Digital. Courtesy Bryan EslerImage Photo

Gerald R. Ford International Airport’s new sensory room offers a calming space for neurodivergent travelers, reducing anxiety and improving accessibility. Photo by Tommy Allen

